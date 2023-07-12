My Happy Marriage Episode 2: Exact release time and where to watch

My Happy Marriage premiered last Wednesday with a stunning first episode. From its soothing visuals to the moving storyline, the episode had its viewers hooked. For all those desperate for the new episode, the wait is over!

My Happy Marriage Episode 2 releases today(Kinema Citrus)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

My Happy Marriage Episode 2 will premiere today, July 12 on Netflix.

Date My Happy Marriage Episode 2 Exact Release Time JST PT CT ET CET IST July 12, 2023 11:30 pm 8:00 am 10:00 am 11:00 pm 5:00 pm 8:30 pm

Where to Watch

In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, KBS, and other local channels in the area. International fans can stream the episode on Netflix.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What to Expect

Based on the trailer for the upcoming episode, My Happy Marriage Episode 2 is going to be an incredibly exciting one. After the first episode left viewers indignant on Miyo’s behalf, fans can expect the second episode to alleviate their outrage. The trailer reveals some adorable scenes between Miyo and her new husband, Kiyoka. It seems Miyo will discover the truth about Kiyoka and finally receive the kindness she deserves. Remain wary though! The episode will not be all love and peace. The trailer briefly shows Miyo’s evil stepsister Kaya bullying her once again. Let’s see how the story develops!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previous Episode Recap

My Happy Marriage Episode 1 introduced the audience to the protagonist Miyo Saimori. The viewers see Miyo being mistreated by her family, forced to obey their every command. Miyo’s stepmother and stepsister relentlessly bully her while her father turns a blind eye. Only one person shows her kindness, her childhood friend Koji. However, his marriage is arranged with Miyo’s stepsister. Meanwhile, Miyo’s father weds her to Kiyoka Kudo, a man rumoured to be cruel and merciless. Miyo is sent away to her new husband’s house with her meagre belongings. Much to the frustration of the fans, the episode ends right when Miyo and Kiyoka meet for the first time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}