Netflix confirms One Piece Live-Action Season 2 with Oda’s message

Netflix has granted the fervent wishes of One Piece anime enthusiasts by officially declaring the show's renewal for its second season. Following its triumphant Netflix premiere in late August, the series soared to the zenith of the streaming behemoth's viewership rankings.

(Netflix)

In a video released by Netflix, Eiichiro Oda, the visionary creator of One Piece, conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the show's dedicated global fanbase. He said, "My collaboration with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on ['One Piece'] has been a labor of love. Just two weeks after its debut, I received exhilarating news. Netflix has greenlit another season."

While this renewal is a cause for excitement, it is important to note that fans will need to exercise patience. Oda shared that the meticulous crafting of scripts for the forthcoming season will be a time-intensive endeavor. Regrettably, the ongoing labor disputes in Hollywood have further complicated this process. Notably, both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are currently in a strike, encompassing authors working on Netflix projects, including One Piece.

This dispute, centered around equitable contracts with major industry stakeholders, has beeb going on for several months. Until a mutually acceptable resolution is reached, members of these unions remain constrained from contributing to Netflix project, including the One Piece series.

Nonetheless, fans are earnestly maintaining their unwavering support for the show, which has consistently maintained its top-ranking status on Netflix's Top 10 list since its debut. For those wanting to delve deeper into the universe of One Piece, the anime remains readily accessible on diverse platforms, such as Hulu and Crunchyroll.

One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young and ambitious pirate who accidently obtains the power to stretch his body like elastic after swallowing the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit. Luffy sets off on a mission to discover the fabled "One Piece," said to be the most wanted treasure in the world, driven by an unyielding desire to ascend to the prestigious title of Pirate King.

Fans of One Piece on Netflix are anticipating the return of the indomitable Straw Hat gang in the upcoming season with bated breath.