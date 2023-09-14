One Piece Live-Action: Producers aim for 12 seasons with Eiichiro Oda’s blessing

In a recent interview with Deadline on September 13, 2023, the executive producers of the highly anticipated One Piece live-action series, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, unveiled their ambitious vision for the show's future. Their revelations have sent ripples of excitement through the fan base, as they expressed their hopes for an impressive twelve seasons of the series. One Piece live-action producers hope for 12 seasons, with strong support from the creator, Eiichiro Oda.(Netflix)

Adelstein and Clements' interview shed light on their dedication to bringing Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga to life faithfully. Oda, the manga's creator, has played an active role in ensuring that the adaptation aligns with his vision. The producers revealed that Oda personally approved every aspect of the series and even delayed production to achieve perfection.

What's truly thrilling for fans is that discussions about the show's potential up to season six have already taken place with Oda himself. This level of collaboration between the creative team, Netflix, Shueisha (the manga publisher), and Oda demonstrates their commitment to delivering an authentic and enduring adaptation.

Clements provided insight into the planning process, mentioning conversations with showrunner Matt Owens regarding the structuring of future seasons. She emphasized that each decision is a result of collaborative efforts, sparking hope when she disclosed, "thorough conversations about what [they] could do with Season 2" have already occurred.

While nothing is officially confirmed beyond the first season, the overwhelming success of the debut season makes a second season highly likely. Reports of a completed season 2 script add weight to this speculation. While seasons three through six remain uncertain, fans can be cautiously optimistic about the series' future, given its impressive start.

Also Read | One Piece Live-Action Season 2: Script set but awaiting green light from Netflix

As 2023 unfolds, fans of One Piece can eagerly anticipate more news about the anime, manga, films, and the live-action adaptation, with the possibility of a multi-season live-action journey into the world of pirates.