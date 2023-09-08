One Piece Live-Action Season 2: Script set but awaiting green light from Netflix

Fans of Netflix's One Piece live-action adaptation have reason to celebrate as the highly anticipated second season might be closer than expected. Marty Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios, the production company behind the show, confirmed that scripts for season 2 are already prepared. The news follows the undeniable success of the first season, but the release of the second season is contingent on resolving the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. One Piece live-action adaptation's second season scripts are prepared, pending the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike and Netflix's greenlight.(Netflix)

The production studio is eager to start filming but is currently waiting for the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike to conclude, as well as Netflix's greenlight to proceed. If these hurdles are overcome this year and the process moves swiftly, fans could potentially enjoy One Piece Live Action Season 2 as early as 2024.

Tomorrow Studios President Becky Clements shared in an interview with Variety, "Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air."

The SAG-AFTRA strike, joined by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in July, has disrupted scripted television series and film production. The strike is primarily aimed at securing better compensation and job security for actors and writers, especially in the context of digital streaming platforms.

Despite the overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans for the first season, Netflix has yet to officially confirm the production and release of the second season. Marty Adelstein commented on Netflix's deliberations, saying, "I think they're trying to figure that out this week. I suspect we'll hear from them in the next week to two weeks."

Also Read | One Piece fans can now read the manga that inspired Netflix live-action for free

The One Piece live-action adaptation boasts a talented cast, with Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu Arata as Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The show focuses on the East Blue Saga, the initial arc within the Sea of Survival: Super Rookies Saga, and is closely overseen by the manga's creator, Eiichiro Oda, along with showrunners Steve Maeda and Matt Owens. Its debut on August 31 garnered positive reviews, and all eight episodes of season 1 are now available exclusively on Netflix. Fans eagerly await news of the second season's production and release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON