One Piece fans can now read the manga that inspired Netflix live-action for free

Attention all Straw Hat Pirates fans! As the live-action adaptation of One Piece keeps us glued to Netflix, there's no better time to catch up on the manga that started it all. The series, currently dominating Netflix's streaming charts, dives into the epic East Blue Saga in its first eight episodes, but there's a vast ocean of adventures ahead. And guess what? You can now read many chapters of the manga absolutely free! Dive into the early manga adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates for free as the live-action One Piece series dominates Netflix.(Netflix)

Eiichiro Oda's legendary manga journey began in 1997, following the daring Luffy and his crew as they pursued their dreams. With over a thousand episodes and manga chapters, the Netflix series has some serious catching up to do before the Straw Hat Pirates set foot in Wano Country and beyond. Oda, the brilliant creator, is steering the ship toward the final saga, promising an epic showdown as old and new threats loom large for our beloved pirates in the Grand Line.

But here's the real treasure trove for fans: you can dive into the early manga adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates, spanning chapters one through one hundred and eight, all for free! Don't wait too long; this offer won't last forever. It's the perfect chance to relive the thrill of discovering the Grand Line's secrets and mysteries.

And what's next for the live-action series? If Netflix sets sail with a second season, we're in for a treat. Expect iconic characters like Tony Tony Chopper, Crocodile, Nico Robin, Kureha, and many more to make their debut. The series is likely to explore unforgettable arcs such as Loguetown, Drum Island, and Alabasta, promising heart-pounding moments galore. So, while we wait for the green light on season two, immerse yourself in the manga, and get ready for a treasure trove of adventures!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON