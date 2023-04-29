Netflix drops teaser and key visual for upcoming Akuma-kun anime - Here's everything we know so far

Fans of Shigeru Mizuki's Akuma Kun manga have reason to celebrate, as Netflix has announced the release of a new anime series this fall. The announcement came with a teaser video and a new visual that left fans excited and wanting more. Fans of Shigeru Mizuki's Akuma Kun manga have reason to celebrate, as Netflix has announced the release of a new anime series this fall. (Netflix)

The upcoming anime, which is set three decades after the earlier 1989-1990 anime's story, will feature the return of Yūko Mita and Toshio Furukawa as voice actors for Akuma I/Shingo Umoregi and Mephisto II, respectively. The protagonist, Akuma II/Ichirō Umoregi, will be voiced by Yuuki Kaji, known for his work in Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia.

The anime's creative team includes Junichi Sato as the chief director and Fumitoshi Oizaki as the series director, with Hiroshi Ohnogi overseeing the series scripts. Toei Animation is in charge of production, ensuring a high-quality anime experience for fans worldwide.

The new Akuma-kun anime, a part of four major projects commemorating Shigeru Mizuki's 100-year anniversary, is one of the most awaited releases. It's been 33 years since the last installment, and fans are eagerly looking forward to what the new series has in store.

The original manga, drawn by Mizuki in 1963-1964, tells the story of Akuma-kun, a boy who harnesses the powers of demons to bring peace to the world. With several other series in the franchise in the 1970s and 1980s, the new anime promises to delve even deeper into the story while staying true to the original manga's spirit.

So mark your calendars for this fall when Netflix will simulcast the series worldwide, and get ready to be transported to a world of adventure and magic with Akuma-kun!