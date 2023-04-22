Upcoming Netflix 2023 movie releases that will keep you glued to your screens!

2023 is shaping up to be a great year for movie lovers, especially those who enjoy streaming on Netflix. With a lineup of highly anticipated movies featuring A-list stars and renowned directors, the year is set to offer an array of diverse genres, including action, romance, biopic, and sci-fi. Let's take a closer look at some of the most anticipated Netflix 2023 movies. With a lineup of highly anticipated movies featuring A-list stars and renowned directors, the year is set to offer an array of diverse genres, including action, romance, biopic, and sci-fi.(Netflix)

The Mother (May 12)

With her upcoming vigilante action film, The Mother, directed by Niki Caro, Jennifer Lopez is set to join the ranks of Liam Neeson and Halle Berry. The movie tells the story of a military-trained assassin who emerges from hiding to safeguard her estranged daughter from vindictive criminals seeking retribution. The gripping plot, combined with Lopez's electrifying performance, is bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Heart of Stone (August 11)

Gal Gadot is another A-lister set to grace the Netflix screens in the movie Heart of Stone. Following her previous success as Wonder Woman, Gadot is set to impress again as a global intelligence operative, tasked with safeguarding the world's most valuable asset. With the stakes higher than ever, Gadot's character must navigate through treacherous waters to save the day.

The Perfect Find (June 23)

For those in the mood for a romantic comedy, Gabrielle Union's The Perfect Find promises to deliver just that. Jenna's attempt at a fashion career comeback hits a hurdle when she develops feelings for a charming coworker who happens to be her boss's son, following a high-profile termination. As the two feel sparks fly between them, Jenna faces a difficult decision: whether or not to risk everything on a clandestine romance. Union's excellent comedic timing and charming personality make The Perfect Find a must-watch for rom-com enthusiasts.

Damsel (October 13)

Millie Bobby Brown continues to charm audiences in the action-adventure movie Damsel. Starring alongside Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and Ray Winstone. The plot of the new fantasy movie revolves around a young woman who believes she's getting hitched to an ideal prince. However, her life takes a drastic turn when she finds herself in a pit, where she learns that she's not going to be a princess, but a sacrifice to pacify a ferocious dragon's hunger for blood. With the goal of staying alive until someone comes to rescue her, she eventually comes to terms with the fact that no one is coming to her aid. Thus, she assumes the role of a hero and saves herself from impending danger, defying the typical "damsel in distress" stereotype. The all-star cast and intriguing storyline make this movie a highly anticipated one.

Pain Hustlers (October 27)

David Yates, the director of the Harry Potter franchise, brings to Netflix a tale of racketeering in the pharmaceutical industry. Liza aspires to improve her and her daughter's lives, leading her to take a job at a financially troubled pharmacy. Her determination propels the company and herself into a luxurious lifestyle, unaware of the impending danger of becoming entangled in a criminal scheme. Pain Hustlers stars Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, and Andy Garcia in a high-stakes game of deception and betrayal. With such an incredible cast and the director's previous success, this movie is sure to be a hit.

The Killer (November 10)

The Killer is another highly anticipated movie set to premiere in 2023. Directed by David Fincher, the movie centres around an assassin whose conscience develops and he starts to experience psychological distress, despite the persistent demands from his clients for his lethal expertise. and stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton. Fincher's signature directing style coupled with the exceptional acting of the cast is sure to make this movie a thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

A Family Affair (November 17)

Joey King, Nicole Kidman, and Zac Efron star in Richard LaGravenese's A Family Affair. The humorous aftermath of an unforeseen romantic entanglement unfolds as a young woman, her mother, and her supervisor navigate the intricacies of love, sex, and self-discovery. The movie promises to deliver a fun and heartwarming story that will leave audiences with a smile.

Leave the World Behind (December 8)

Leave the World Behind is a mystery movie set on Long Island, where two families on vacation face unexpected threats from mysterious forces. An impressive lineup of actors, such as Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Myha'la Herrold, grace the film. Directed by Sam Esmail, the mastermind behind Mr. Robot and Homecoming, the movie is sure to deliver a captivating and suspenseful storyline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON