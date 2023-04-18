New evolving legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC - What we know so far!

The world of Pokémon is about to get even more exciting with the upcoming release of the new DLC package for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. And the latest buzz is all about the mysterious new Pokémon that made an appearance in the debut two-part episode of the new anime series, Pokémon Horizons.

New Pokémon species confirmed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC package

The world of Pokémon is about to get even more exciting with the upcoming release of the new DLC package for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.(Twitter/Pokemon)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pokémon Company has officially confirmed the new Pokémon species, which will feature in the upcoming DLC package. The announcement has confirmed that it is not an alternate form of Terapagos, as some fans had initially suspected. However, beyond the official artwork, not much is known about this new Pokémon, and the name and true nature of the creature remains shrouded in mystery.

New Pokémon's appearance in Pokémon Horizons anime hints at the central plot point

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Pokémon Horizons anime series, the new Pokémon made its debut when Liko, one of the protagonists, carried a mysterious pendant that transformed into the creature. The Pokémon then reverted to its original form after protecting Liko from danger. This appearance suggests that the new Pokémon could be a central plot point in the upcoming DLC package, tied to the Terastal phenomenon that occurs in the Paldea region.

The mysterious powers and abilities of the new Pokémon

While not much is known about the new Pokémon's powers and abilities, the official artwork suggests that it can generate a protective shield by crystallizing the energy in its body. When in danger, the creature can also pull its head, limbs, and tail into its shell to assume a dormant state, making it look like a jewel.

Exciting adventures await in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC and Pokémon Horizons: The Series

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans are eagerly awaiting more information about this mysterious new Pokémon, and with the release of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC later this year, they won't have to wait long. The first part of the DLC package, The Teal Mask, is set for release in fall 2023, with the second part, The Indigo Disc, scheduled for release in winter 2023.

Beyond the new Pokémon, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC package promises to bring more excitement and adventure to the world of Pokémon. With the expansion, players can expect to uncover various mysteries of the Pokémon world and unlock new challenges and opportunities.

Debuting outside Japan in 2023, Pokémon Horizons: The Series follows the adventures of dual protagonists Liko and Roy, as they uncover the fascinating secrets of the Pokémon world. With the appearance of the mysterious new Pokémon, fans can expect the series to be full of exciting twists and turn as they follow Liko and Roy's journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON