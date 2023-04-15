Feel the thrill of Pokémon Horizons' debut with new cute Pokémon Sprigatito!

The latest Pokémon series, Pokémon Horizons, has just debuted in Japan with two exciting episodes. The show starts with Liko, the protagonist, starting school at Indigo Academy and being introduced to her roommate and school life. During her first day at school, Liko selects her starter Pokémon, Sprigatito from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, things take a dramatic turn when Sprigatito scratches Liko and runs away, causing her to embark on a quest to find and train it. The next day, Liko realizes that she needs to train Sprigatito more, but while doing so, she learns that the mysterious group, the Explorers, is searching for her, and a stranger named Amethio wants her pendant. The latest Pokémon series, Pokémon Horizons, has just debuted in Japan with two exciting episodes. The show starts with Liko, the protagonist, starting school at Indigo Academy and being introduced to her roommate and school life.(OLM)

Pokémon Horizons Episode 1 & 2 : Fast-paced action and suspenseful cliffhangers

The episode reaches its climax when Amethio corners Liko and demands her pendant. To escape, Liko heads out of her bedroom window onto the rooftop, guided by Sprigatito, where she battles an Explorer before meeting the group and Amethio on the rooftop. Just as she is about to lose, Professor Friede of the Rising Volt Tacklers comes to her rescue, battling Amethio's Ceruledge on the rooftop while Liko and Sprigatito escape. However, as they are falling, Liko's pendant transforms into a bubble around them, protecting them from the blast and making them float in midair. As they fall, Friede saves them and flies them to his airship base in the sky, where Liko meets his crewmates, Murdoch and Mollie. (Also Read: Heavenly Delusion Episode 3 shows Kiriko's past and the results of playing hero)

The battle begins: Liko takes on the explorers in Pokémon Horizons

Liko, Friede, and his crewmates face off against the Explorers during a dangerous storm. Liko commands Sprigatito to unleash a devastating assault that sends the Explorers soaring and shatters the forcefield enveloping the ship. However, Sprigatito gets sucked away from the ship and is captured by Amethio, leaving Liko and the viewers in suspense.

The exciting evolution of Sprigatito in Pokémon Horizons

What's fascinating about the episode is the new Pokémon, Sprigatito, which is not only cute but also shows the potential to be a strong battler. The character of Liko is also intriguing, as she is shown to be determined and brave. The episode's fast-paced action and suspenseful cliffhanger leave the audience excited to see what happens next.

Don't miss out: Pokémon Horizons episodes 1 & 2 are a must-watch for fans

Pokémon Horizons is a promising series, and the first two episodes have set the tone for a thrilling adventure. It is notable that the series features more intense battles than the previous series and highlights the importance of training and perseverance in becoming a strong trainer. The new Pokémon, Sprigatito, adds to the excitement, and viewers will undoubtedly be eager to see its development throughout the series. (Also Read: Fans share emotional stories and memories as Pokemon anime comes to a close)

Overall, Pokémon Horizons Episode 1 is an excellent start to the series, and it will be exciting to see where the show takes Liko and Sprigatito next. With the introduction of the mysterious group, the Explorers, and Amethio's interest in Liko's pendant, the show promises to have an intriguing plot. It is a must-watch for any Pokémon fan, and it will be interesting to see how it compares to other popular anime in the genre.