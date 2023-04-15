Heavenly Delusion Episode 3 reveals Kiriko's past and the terrifying consequences of playing hero

This article contains major spoilers for Heavenly Delusion Episode 3. Heavenly Delusion (Tengoku Daimakyou) episode 3 takes us on an emotional journey through Kiriko's past and the events that led to her brother's brain transplant into her body.(Production I.G)

Heavenly Delusion (Tengoku Daimakyou) episode 3 takes us on an emotional journey through Kiriko's past and the events that led to her brother's brain transplant into her body. The episode begins with Kiriko participating in an electro-kart-racing event, and her brother Haruki chasing after some goons. We are introduced to a new character, Robin, who Haruki idolizes and admires to this date.

Ethics of brain transplants: Is the cost of saving a life too high?

Things take a dark turn when Haruki notices a man-eater nearby and decides to handle it himself. Unfortunately, the tables are turned, and the man-eater starts absorbing him instead. Kiriko tries to save her brother, but he loses his limbs in the process. In a desperate bid to save his life, Kiriko gives up her own body, allowing Haruki to take over her body via a brain transplant. This decision leads to people questioning the effectiveness of the procedure, which seemingly wipes out the mind/memories of the original body in terms of “saving lives.”

Cliffhanger alert: Another twist in the already mysterious storyline

Haruki, now in Kiriko's body, discovers that his people and Robin are nowhere to be found. The episode sheds light on how Kiriko ended up with Maru and explains to him how Haruki's brain ended up in her body. However, their conversation is eavesdropped on by an unknown person. Later on, they encounter another man-eater on the ship, and the episode ends on another cliffhanger. (Also Read: Heavenly Delusion Episode 2 shocks with unexpected confessions & plot twists!)

Heavenly Delusion Keeps Viewers Engaged with its Unique Storyline

One of the highlights of the episode is the emotional depth of Kiriko's character. We see her sacrificing her own body to save her brother's life, which is a testament to her love and devotion to her family. The scene where Haruki is being eaten by the man-eater is particularly terrifying, and the hospital breakdown scene is done so well that it leaves a lasting impression on the viewers. (Also Read: Experience the duality of life with Heavenly Delusion Episode 1: Heaven and Hell)

The best episode yet: Episode 3 of Heavenly Delusion raises the stakes and leaves viewers on the edge of their seats

Heavenly Delusion continues to impress with its unique storyline and well-developed characters. The series is known for raising more questions than it answers, which adds to its appeal and keeps viewers engaged. The show's ability to create an atmosphere of tension and unease is also commendable, making it a must-watch for fans of psychological horror and science fiction. (Also Read: Heavenly Delusion's opening and ending songs out now: Rock & pop legends unite!)

Episode 3 of Heavenly Delusion is easily the best episode of the series so far. It takes us on an emotional rollercoaster through Kiriko's past and raises some thought-provoking questions about the ethics of brain transplants. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next episode and the unravelling of the show's many mysteries.