Olivier Awards: My Neighbor Totoro Stage Play receives 9 nominations

The Royal Shakespeare Company's stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli's and Hayao Miyazaki's 1988 film My Neighbor Totoro has been nominated for nine Olivier Awards, including Best Entertainment or Comedy Play and Best Director. The play had a 15-week run in London's Barbican Centre and won five awards at the theatrical WhatsOnStage Awards in February.

Expanding on the beloved classic My Neighbor Totoro

The stage play adaptation of My Neighbor Totoro is a coming-of-age story that explores the transformative power of imagination and the magical fantasy world of childhood. Writer Tom Morton-Smith was given permission to expand on the beats in the film and show some scenes that aren't in the original story.

Collaboration with Improbable and Nippon TV

The stage play was made in collaboration with the English theatre company Improbable and Japan's Nippon TV. The play's executive producer and longtime composer for Hayao Miyazaki's films, Joe Hisaishi, created the music for the play.

My Neighbor Totoro Stage Play: Awards and nominations

My Neighbor Totoro has been nominated for nine Olivier Awards, including Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, Best Theatre Choreographer, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design, Best Original Score or New Orchestrations, Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Director, and Best Actress.

McDermott's approach to the My Neighbor Totoro Play

Director Phelim McDermott explained that the two girls in the story would not be played by children but rather by performers who could do puppetry and physical work. He also specified that the play would not be a musical in the strict sense, although there would be a band onstage playing live music.

Morton-Smith's feminist approach

Writer Tom Morton-Smith met with Hayao Miyazaki and was asked if he was a feminist, which was important to Miyazaki, and he replied "yes." Morton-Smith was given the freedom to expand on the story and show scenes that weren't in the film.

The play promises to delight all generations with its enchanting story of childhood and the transformative power of imagination. My Neighbor Totoro is a beloved classic, and the stage play adaptation has brought a fresh perspective to the story.

