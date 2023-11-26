One Piece anime announces Egghead arc release date with new video, fans bid goodbye to Wano arc

As fans bid an emotional goodbye to the Wano arc, One Piece Anime has announced the release date for the next arc, Egghead arc, with a new video.

The new Egghead arc is the eleventh arc of the series, also marking the initiation of the final saga.

Episode 1085 of One Piece marked the ending of the enormous Wano arc, which spanned across 195 episodes and took four years to complete.

Well, the straw hats are now set to embark on their new adventure to the Egghead Island. Following the conclusion of the episode, it was revealed that the adaptation of the next arc would begin on January 7, 2024, Sunday.

The creators of the anime surprised fans with a promotional video for the Egghead Island arc.

As revealed in a recently released promotional video, the much-awaited arc is set to begin airing on January 7, 2024. Set 500 years in the future, the video provides a glimpse into the island, thanks to the work of the World Government's exceptional scientist, Dr Vegapunk, who has built his laboratory on the island.

The video places a lot of emphasis on presenting state-of-the-art labs and innovative technologies. It also shows the Straw Hats dressed in what appears to be futuristic clothing, hinting at the existence of a massive robot. The debut of a new character in the video—a woman wearing clothing bearing the Punk 02 logo—is a standout moment.

Before the beginning of Egghead arc, we have a lot to see. The first of these transitional episodes will be episode 1086, set to release next week. In these episodes, Buggy, Mihawk, and Crocodile's alliance will take center stage. These episodes will also explore the actions of the Revolutionary Army, specifically Sabo's destiny following Cobra's assassination in the Reverie.

Fans bid goodbye to Wano arc

“From episode 890 to 1085, July 9th 2019 to November 25th 2023, the Wano Country Arc is OFFICIALLY OVER!!” wrote a fan on X.

“Thank you Toei for delivering this wonderful adaptation and making Wano arc into a legendary MASTERPIECE!” wrote another.

"Perfect, perfect finale for Wano

Toshinori Fukusawa scores another great arc finale after WCI, nailing the emotional moments, the comedic moments and everything this episode needed, what a fantastic episode for an exceptionally adapted arc" appreciated another.