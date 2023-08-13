One Piece Episode 1072: How Luffy’s Gear 5 form can combine two types of Devil Fruit powers. Explained

One Piece Episode 1072, which came out this weekend, showed the continuation of the epic battle between Luffy and Kaido.

Luffy's One Piece journey soars with the unveiling of Gear 5, a mythic Zoan form. Amidst the chaos, he wields awakened powers and astonishing fans.(Toei Animation)

Luffy used his Gear 5 form, which he activated in the previous episode, to fight against the powerful emperor. But, he is still struggling to master the new form and its abilities.

One of the most intriguing scenes in the Episode 1072 was when Kaido noticed something strange about Luffy’s Gear 5 form. He said that Luffy’s form had both the characteristics and powers of a Paramecia-type Awakening and a Zoan-type Awakening.

This confused both Kaido and the fans, since Luffy’s true Devil Fruit was revealed to be a Mythical Zoan-type in the last episode.

How could Luffy’s Gear 5 form affect the surroundings like a Paramecia-type? The answer to this question is not given in One Piece Episode 1072, but there is a possible explanation based on what we know about the form so far.

In One Piece Episode 1072, the Gear 5 awakening takes center stage

What is the Gear 5 awakening type?

First theory: One of the most puzzling aspects of Luffy’s Awakening in One Piece Episode 1072 is how his Devil Fruit can have the features of both Zoan-type and Paramecia-type Fruits. The anime and manga have not given a clear answer to this question yet, but fans have some theories to explain it.

One of the most popular theories is that the Human-Human Fruit Model: Nika is actually a hybrid of Zoan-type and Paramecia-type Fruits. This theory is based on the fact that the Gorosei lied about the Fruit’s name and called it the Paramecia-type Gum-Gum Fruit. This suggests that they wanted to hide the true nature of the Fruit, which could be a rare and powerful combination of two types. This theory also implies that the pre-Awakened form of the Fruit is more similar to a Paramecia-type, while the Awakened form unlocks the Zoan-type abilities.

This theory has some problems, but many fans accept it as a plausible explanation. It also seems to be supported by Kaido’s remarks in One Piece Episode 1072, which indicate that he recognizes the dual nature of Luffy’s Awakening.

Plus the manga has shown that Luffy’s Gear 5 form can use both Zoan-type and Paramecia-type powers in different situations.

Second theory: Another theory that some fans have is that the Model: Nika fruit’s Awakened form gives its user the freedom and power to “fight as they please” with the most “ridiculous” ability in the world, as Gorosei said. This means that the Gear 5 form is not bound by any rules or limitations, and the user can use their imagination to create any effect they want.

This theory accounts for the use of both Paramecia-type and Zoan-type abilities by Luffy in his Gear 5 form. It also avoids the contradiction of having both types by saying that Gear 5 is a form that can break the logic of the Devil Fruits.

This fan theory has not been confirmed by the anime or manga, but it is one of the most popular among fans. It also matches the theme of One Piece, which is about adventure and freedom. Until the series gives a clear answer, this theory is one of the best explanations for Luffy’s Gear 5 form after One Piece Episode 1072.

