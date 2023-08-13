One Piece Episode 1073: Everything you need to know about release date, time, and more

The Wano Country Saga reaches its climax as One Piece Episode 1073 showcases the epic showdown between Luffy and Kaido.

Secrets of Luffy’s Gear 5 and the fate of Onigashima in One Piece Episode 1073(Toei Animation)

The Straw Hat captain unleashes his Gear 5, a new form that gives him incredible power and speed. Kaido, the fearsome ruler of Wano, is pushed to his limits by Luffy’s relentless attacks. The fate of Wano and its people hangs in the balance as the two titans clash.

One Piece fans will not want to miss this thrilling episode, which reveals more about Luffy’s Gear 5 and its effects on his body and mind.

Delve deep into this article to find out the release date, platform to binge.

Spoilers ahead!

Release schedule for One Piece Episode 1073: Date and time

Mark your calendars for the launch of One Piece Episode 1073, set to premiere on August 20th at 9:30 am JST. As part of its weekly anime lineup, new episodes are unveiled every Sunday.

Following its debut in Japan, the episode will swiftly become accessible for streaming across different global time zones. Refer to the list below for your specific region:

7:00 pm PT

9:00 pm Central Time

10:00 pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00 am UK

7:30 am India Standard Time

11:30 am Australia

Spoilers for One Piece Episode 1073

One Piece Episode 1073 is called “No Escape! Inferno on Onigashima.” It features the continuation of the intense fight between Luffy and Kaido, as well as the efforts of the allies to stop the fire that threatens to destroy the island.

Luffy is using his Gear 5, a new form that gives him a huge boost in power and speed. But, Kaido senses something is off about Luffy’s technique and questions his identity.

Luffy is confused by Kaido’s query and replies that he is Monkey D. Luffy, the man who will surpass the Yonko and become the Pirate King.

Zunesha, the giant elephant that carries Zou on its back, is watching the battle with excitement and trust. What does Zunesha know about Luffy and his Gear 5? What is the secret behind this mysterious transformation? The answers are yet to be revealed by Oda, the creator of One Piece.

The episode also shows the situation of the other characters in Onigashima, which is engulfed in flames. The fire is spreading rapidly and endangering the lives of thousands of people. Raizo and Jinbei, two of Luffy’s allies, take action to extinguish the fire and save everyone.

Raizo is a ninja who has been training to deal with large fires ever since he witnessed Oden’s tragic death by boiling. He uses a technique called Elephant Bath, which creates a powerful blast of water from his mouth. Jinbei is a fish-man who is skilled in Fish-man Karate, a martial art that manipulates water. He uses a technique called Ocean Current Shoulder Throw, which creates a massive wave of water from his hands.

Together, Raizo and Jinbei manage to douse the entire castle with water and put out the fire. However, their relief is short-lived as they notice that Onigashima is starting to fall from the sky. What will happen to Onigashima and its inhabitants? How will Luffy and Kaido end their epic duel?

Find out more in One Piece Episode 1073

You can watch it online on [Crunchyroll] or [Funimation].

