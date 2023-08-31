One Piece Live-Action drops on Netflix: Does it stay true to the original manga?

Calling all One Piece fans! The long-awaited live-action adaptation of the beloved anime and manga series has dropped anchor on Netflix. But does it stay true to the essence of the original manga source material?

The exciting news for die-hard fans? Eiichiro Oda himself served as an executive producer, steering the adaptation alongside Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, who not only penned and executive produced the series, but also helmed its show running.

Oda's watchful eye

Eiichiro Oda's hands-on approach is evident throughout the process. Tessa Verfuss revealed to Screen Rant, “Oda had this overarching presence over the whole thing, our team was all like, 'Cool, we're feeling like we're in a good space. Let's get his feedback, and do what we need to do to make him happy.' Because, obviously, having his blessing is absolutely critical to delivering the show the way the fans want it done.”

Matt Owens, showrunner and executive producer, admitted to feeling the pressure of pitching ideas to Oda. He recalled to GamesRadar+, "I don’t think I’ve ever been more nervous for anything in my entire life." Oda's initial skepticism stemmed from past unsuccessful live-action attempts. However, Owens gained trust as their intentions aligned: "Once he realised we were coming from the right place... he started to trust us."

Learning from the past

Tomorrow Studios, the production house behind the Cowboy Bebop Netflix adaptation, is the one at the helm of One Piece. Drawing from past mistakes, executive producer Marty Adelstein said, "What we learned is the fans are expecting you to be true to the source material."

Tomorrow Studios President Becky Clements echoes this sentiment, expressing the team's determination to craft a live-action version that seamlessly blends with Oda's legacy. “It became everyone’s goal to make sure that when you looked at the show, you thought this was a live-action version of the manga that just felt like another feather in the legacy of Oda.”

Where to watch One Piece Live Action adaptation?

The One Piece live-action adaptation is now available for streaming on Netflix. Get ready to dive headfirst into a world where pirates, adventure, and the legacy of Eiichiro Oda unite in a fresh and respectful adaptation.