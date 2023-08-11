Oshi no Ko manga goes on hiatus amid creator Aka Akasaka’s health issues

In the midst of its soaring popularity, the hit idol series Oshi no Ko is hitting pause as creator Aka Akasaka focuses on their well-being.

Temporary hiatus for Oshi no Ko: Health comes first

After an explosive anime debut, Oshi no Ko has captured the hearts of fans everywhere. Yet, even in the midst of success, creator Aka Akasaka has decided to take a necessary break. In a heartfelt letter to fans, Akasaka revealed that both the main Oshi no Ko story and their other work, Love Agency, will be going on hiatus because Akasaka has been facing a lot of health issues and recognized the need for a restorative break.

Aka Akasaka's message to fans

In the letter, Akasaka expressed his regret for the hiatus, saying, “I feel sick awhile ago, and after discussing it with those involved, I am taking a month-long break. I apologize for taking [the month] off. As of writing this message, I am back at full health and eager to deliver to the best of my ability. I will continue to do my best moving forward, and I hope you'll look forward to the series' return after their break. I would also like to say thanks to Mengo and 5mm for kindly agreeing to the hiatuses.”

While the main Oshi no Ko story will be on hold until September 14th, fans need not fret. Akasaka has organized an engaging interlude. Instead of Akasaka', Mengo will take the reins, crafting special chapters that delve into side stories within the Oshi no Ko universe. These chapters promise to keep fans entertained and immersed in the world of the beloved idol manga.

Where to watch and read Oshi no Ko?

While the main story takes a temporary break, fans can catch up on the anime adaptation of Oshi no Ko on HIDIVE. For manga enthusiasts, Oshi no Ko is available through Yen Press in the United States. The series follows the unexpected connection between Dr. Gorou, an obstetrician, and rising idol star Ai Hoshino.

As fans eagerly await the return of the main story, the creative hiatus demonstrates the importance of prioritizing health, even in the world of entertainment.

