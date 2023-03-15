Quirky characters return in ‘Petite Play It Cool, Guys Vignettes’ mini-anime

Get ready anime fans, because a special surprise is coming your way - the Play It Cool, Guys manga will be adapted into a two-episode spinoff mini-anime called Petite Play It Cool, Guys Vignettes. The mini-anime will only be available for streaming on Docomo's dTV starting from March 20 and March 27. This is exciting news for fans of the series who have been eagerly anticipating new content.

Petite Play It Cool, Guys Vignettes promises to be just as entertaining as the main anime series. The mini-anime is directed by Yū Hayata and designed by Mao Emura, who is also penning the scripts. The main anime premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2022 and is streaming on Crunchyroll.

A fun collection of stories

The Play It Cool, Guys manga follows a group of guys who are trying to look cool and unapproachable but are really just a bunch of dorks. The manga is described by Yen Press as a "fun collection of stories featuring guys that are equal parts cool and equal parts adorably awkward."

The series has been well-received by fans and critics alike, ranking 16th on the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook for its female readers list.

The anime adaptation has been directed by Chiaki Kon at Studio Pierrot, with Makoto Uezu overseeing the series scripts and Airi Taguchi serving as both character designer and chief animation director. Masato Nakayama is composing the music.

A live-action adaptation is coming soon

The Play It Cool, Guys manga is also inspiring a live-action series that will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 14. Fans of the series can look forward to seeing their favourite characters come to life on screen.

The live-action adaptation is directed by Tōru Yamamoto and stars Yōsuke Sugino, Ren Ozawa, Reiya Masaki, Shō Jinnai, and Ryōma Baba.

Play It Cool, Guys has captured the hearts of fans with its fun and quirky characters. The addition of the mini-anime is sure to delight fans and keep them eagerly waiting for more. With the live-action adaptation coming soon, it's safe to say that the Cool Doji Danshi universe is only going to get bigger and better. So, get ready to have a blast witnessing a group of silly guys attempting to appear cool 24/7.

