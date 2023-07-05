Revisit Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 beyond curses, sorcerers, and Sukuna's Shenanigans as season 2 to unleash soon

With its captivating manga and popular anime adaptation, Jujutsu Kaisen has won over fans worldwide. The series, which became the best-selling manga of 2022, has garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim. As the much-awaited second season approaches, it's important to refresh our memories on the events of the first season.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime series in the world right now, and for a good reason.(MAPPA)

Here's a recap to plunge into the season 1 storyline-

Journey Begins: Yuji Itadori's encounter and Sukuna's finger

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, an ordinary boy who crosses paths with Megumi Fushiguro, a Jujutsu Sorcerer searching for a powerful Cursed Object known as Ryomen Sukuna's finger. Unintentionally, Yuji's friends unseal the Cursed Object, attracting dangerous Curses to their location. In a desperate attempt to protect his friends, Yuji consumes the finger, becoming the host of Sukuna's power.

Becoming a student: Yuji's transformation

After saving his friends, Yuji faces a trial by Jujutsu higher-ups but manages to avoid execution. Instead, he becomes a student under the tutelage of Satoru Gojo, the strongest Jujutsu Sorcerer. Alongside Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, Yuji trains and learns about the world of Curses and Sorcerers.

Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara's first mission

Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara embark on their first mission together, but they encounter a formidable special-grade Cursed Spirit. This leads to Yuji's death, shocking his friends and setting the stage for their growth as Sorcerers.

Yuji's death and Sorcerers' progress

While Megumi and Nobara train to become stronger, Yuji, who is still alive and in hiding, undergoes secret training to control his emotions and channel his Cursed Energy. Meanwhile, Satoru Gojo prepares for upcoming battles and unveils his incredible powers.

The unveiling of Gojo's power

During a battle against the powerful Cursed Spirit Jogo, Gojo showcases his skills and defeats him effortlessly. This encounter highlights Gojo's immense power and his desire to change the established order within the Jujutsu Sorcerer world.

Mahito's influence and Junpei's tragic tale

Junpei Yoshino, a student from Satozakura High School, becomes an eyewitness to the brutal deaths of his classmates at the hands of Mahito, a powerful Curse. Instead of fearing him, Junpei develops an attachment to the Cursed Spirit. Mahito manipulates Junpei, leading to tragic consequences.

Nanami vs Mahito and the discovery of transfigured souls

Nanami infiltrates Mahito's hideout and engages in a fierce battle. Mahito reveals his ability to reshape souls and heal himself, while Nanami showcases his own skills. The fight exposes the existence of ex-humans transfigured by Cursed Energy, blurring the line between Curses and humans.

Aoi's friendship, and Yuji's return

The Kyoto Goodwill Event begins, with surprises in store. Gojo reveals that Yuji is still alive, shocking everyone. Aoi, a member of the Kyoto Team, forms a bond with Yuji during a friendly battle. However, the Kyoto Team receives orders to kill Yuji, leading to conflicts and challenging decisions.

Battle against Hanami and teacher-student connection

The battle against the formidable Curse Hanami strengthens the bond between Aoi and Yuji. They face challenges together, showcasing their growth as Sorcerers. Gojo joins the battle, defeating Hanami. Despite this victory, Mahito escapes with stolen Sukuna fingers and Cursed Objects.

Yasohachi Bridge and Megumi's domain expansion

Yuji and his friends are assigned a mission to investigate mysterious deaths beneath Yasohachi Bridge. Megumi's powers grow as he battles powerful Curses and manifests his own Domain Expansion.

Yuji and Nobara's encounters and introduction of Choso

Yuji and Nobara face off against the Death Paintings and encounter Choso, who seeks revenge for his brothers' deaths. The battles against these unique opponents present moral dilemmas for the Sorcerers.

As Jujutsu Kaisen's second season approaches, this recap serves as a reminder of the thrilling journey and challenges the characters faced in the first season.

