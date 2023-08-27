The next episode of Rurouni Kenshin, episode 9, will come out on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. In the last episode, there was an attack on Kaoru Kamiya's dojo by Oniwabanshu. Fans are excited to see how Team Kenshin will respond. People are also curious if Yahiko Myojin and Sanosuke Sagara will be involved in the upcoming fight. Fans are eager to know what happens next in the 2023 version of the popular manga series.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 9: Release date ,time, where to watch, and more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This article will give you all the current information about the episode and speculate about what might happen.

Release date and time, where to watch

Rurouni Kenshin episode 9 will be released on Friday, September 1st, 2023 at 12:30 AM JST.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Japan: The episode will air on local Japanese networks at 12:30 AM JST.

In other parts of the world: The episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 9:30 AM on Thursday, August 31st

Central Standard Time (CST): 11:30 AM on Thursday, August 31st

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 1:30 PM on Thursday, August 31st

GMT: 6:30 PM on Thursday, August 31st

Central European Time (CET): 7:30 PM on Thursday, August 31st

Indian Standard Time (IST): 11:00 PM on Thursday, August 31st

Crunchyroll is the best way to watch and support the series legally. The episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after it airs in Japan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Episode 8 recap

In the eighth episode of Rurouni Kenshin, Kenshin and Sanosuke met a woman named Megumi who was being chased by two men. They helped her deal with the men and learned that she was being chased by Kanryu Takeda, a young entrepreneur with a private army.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kenshin, Sanosuke, and Megumi then ran into Kanryu, Beshimi, and Aoshi Shinomori, the leader of the Oniwabanshu group Beshimi is a part of. Shinomori told Beshimi to follow Kenshin, Sanosuke, and Megumi back to their hideout and attack with the help of Han'nya and Hyottoko. The episode ended with Kenshin, Sanosuke, and Megumi returning to Kaoru's dojo for the night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON