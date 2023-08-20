Haikyuu hits high notes: New manga music video rekindles anime memories | Watch

The beloved anime series, Haikyu!!, is gearing up for an exciting return with new movies, bringing the anime adaptation to a grand finale. To commemorate this milestone, the original manga series by Haurichi Furudate is treating fans with a special music video that revisits some of the series' most memorable moments, all set to the iconic opening theme "Fly High" performed by Burnout Syndromes during the anime's second season. Beloved anime Haikyu!! prepares for a thrilling return with movies, accompanied by a special music video set to the iconic theme "Fly High".

Reliving the best moments

The anime adaptation of Haikyu!! delivered some of the most remarkable episodes in the realm of sports anime, with many of these moments accompanied by the high-energy track "Fly High." This music video, released by Shueisha, offers manga enthusiasts a chance to see how these moments translate with the same electrifying theme.

Looking forward: Haikyu!! FINAL

The excitement doesn't stop here. The new Haikyu!! FINAL movie project is currently in the works, promising fans a breathtaking conclusion. This ambitious project consists of two movies that adapt the final arcs from Haruichi Furudate's original manga. The first film, titled Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump, will tackle the Karasuno vs. Nekoma match from the third round of Nationals. This match was teased in the concluding moments of Haikyuu Season 4.

A journey of determination

For those unfamiliar with the series, Haikyu!! follows the journey of Shoyo Hinata, a passionate volleyball enthusiast inspired by a pro player despite his small stature. In his final year of middle school, Hinata forms a volleyball team. However, their first tournament places them against the formidable Tobio Kageyama's team, leading to a defeat. Undeterred, Hinata enters high school and joins the volleyball team, determined to surpass Kageyama and conquer the court.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of new movies, it's a perfect time to catch up on the Haikyuu anime, movies, and Original Animation Disc (OAD) specials, all available for streaming on platforms like HIDIVE and Crunchyroll.