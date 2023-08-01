Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence Season 1 Episode 2: Release Date, Time & Where to Watch

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence is a cute and funny anime about two religious characters. Pastor Lawrence hangs out with Saint Cecilia, who helps people by giving them good advice.

The much-awaited anime "Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence" Season 1 is gaining popularity with its first few episodes. Don't miss out on Episode 4, which will be released on August 2nd!

Cecilia is responsible for guiding people, but she can be a bit lazy sometimes. Also, she secretly has feelings for Lawrence, but he doesn't know it. The anime follows their daily adventures and hints at the possibility of their relationship turning into something special.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence Season 1 Episode 2 exact release time

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence Season 1 Episode 4 will release on Thursday, August, 2 at 11:00 am JST. Here’s the exact release time of Saints Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 4 in your time zone.

Date Saint Cecilia and Pastor lawrLawrence Season 1 Episode 4 Release Date JST EST PT ET GMT IST August, 2 11:00 AM 10:00 PM 7:00 PM 10:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:30 AM

Where can I find Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence to watch?

The first season of Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence is currently airing in Japan on Tokyo MX and other local channels. For fans outside of Asia, you can stream it on Crunchyroll.

What Happened in Episode 3?

Lawrence starts to feel doubtful about Cecilia because she was impolite to him. But then Cecilia consoles Lawrence and reassures him that she knows and understands him. Later, when Abel gets better, Lawrence finds a scarf left behind at the church. So, he, Abel, and Cecilia leave the church to return it to its owner.

When Cecilia meets a fortune teller, her cloak gets damaged by a piece of wood. Meanwhile, Lawrence and Abel successfully return the scarf while a visitor comes to visit the village's saint.

