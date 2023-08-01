The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date, Time, Recap & what to expect

The next episode of "The Devil is a Part-Timer" Season 3 is on its way! In the last episode, Maou, Chiho, and Sariel planned to fool others into thinking Chiho was helping with Maou's world domination, but it was just a trick. In return, Chiho got special training from Sariel using Idea Link, and she helped Sariel reconcile with Kisaki. Fans are excited that Episode 4 might focus on Emi and Suzuno exploring the world of demons and its history. The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 4 will be released on Thursday, August 3. Find the release date, times and streaming guide here!

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 4 Release Schedule

"The Devil is a Part-Timer" Season 3 Episode 4 will be shown on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11:30 pm Japan time on Japanese channels like TOKYO MX, BS11, and MX. But due to time zone differences, in some countries, it might be available on Friday.

Date The Devil is a Part Timer Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date JST PT CT ET CET IST August, 3 11:30 PM 7:30 AM 9:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM 8:00 PM

What happened in the previous episode?

In the third episode of The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3, Maou and his friends come up with a plan. They want to trick everyone into thinking that Chiho is helping Maou take over the world. Chiho agrees to learn a special technique from Sariel and promises to help him make peace with Kisaki in return.

But things take a surprising twist when Chiho is kidnapped by Farfarello and Erone. They want to know more about Maou's plans. However, Chiho manages to convince them that she's really on Maou's side. Later, Maou, Suzuno, Emi, and Sariel show up at the scene, which convinces Farfarello and Erone to go back to Ente Isla.

What to Expect in The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 4?

In The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 4, you might see Emi and Suzuno researching the history and stories about demons. Suzuno is curious to know if demons, like angels, were once humans. This investigation could lead to a closer examination of characters like Maou, Alciel, and Urushihara.

Additionally, the episode might focus on Emilia and her complex feelings for Maou. She might be trying to figure out her emotions and sort through her thoughts about him.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the anime series!

