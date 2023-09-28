Shangri-La Frontier: Release date, plot, cast and more about the anime

Shangri-La Frontier has managed to stir quite the hype as anime fans excitedly await the debut of the show. The highly anticipated adaptation features an exceptional cast and an extraordinary production team.

Shangri-La Frontier- The Story/Plot

Get comfortable with your drinks and popcorn buckets as Shangri-La Frontier is all set to debut on your screens worldwide.

Shangri-La Frontier is based on a virtual reality game but has an interesting storyline to it.

The story revolves around a unique player who usually plays trash unfinished games as a hobby and later tries Shangri-La Frontier only to get under the radar of some possibly shady figures.

Release Date

The much-awaited anime adaptation is all set to grace your screens on October 1, 2023, on Crunchyroll.

Cast

The cast is filled with exceptional voices who bring the anime to life with Yuma Uchida and Azumi Waki leading the ensemble.

Yuma voices Sunraku/Rakuro Hizutome, while Azumi helms the character of Psyger-0/Rei Saiga.

The two previously starred in a 2021 promotional video for the manga adaptation as well.

Additionally, Yoko Hikasa takes on the role of Arthur Pencilgon/Towa Amane with Makoto Koichi as Oicazzo/Kei Uomi, Rina Hidaka as Emul and Akio Otusuka as Vysache.

Along with this impressive star cast, the series introduces three new members: Yumiri Hanamori as Psyger-100, Sayaka Senbongi as Animalia and Seiichiro Yamashita as Orcelott.

Production Team

Toshiyuki Kubooka, famous for his work on the Berserk: The Golden Age movies is the director of this series, with Hiroki Ikeshita as the assistant director.

Along with him, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu leads the team with series composition and scriptwriting.

Animation and character design have been supervised by Ayumi Kurashima, while Satoshi Sakai is the head of action/effects direction.

Music is an emphatic part of any media production and therefore, the musical background to this anime has been added by MONACA.

The opening theme song, 'Broken Games' will be performed by FZMZ with the closing theme song ‘Ace’ being delivered by CHiCO.

