Stars Align anime director reveals plans for the continuation of the series

Despite its initial 12-episode run, the anime series Stars Align has remained popular with fans, who have been eagerly awaiting a continuation of the story. Recently, the anime's director Kazuki Akane provided some updates on the series, revealing his plans for new episodes.

Writing a new and revised plot

Akane stated that he is currently writing a new revision of the plot for what would have been the anime's succeeding episodes, particularly episode 13. Although he does not foresee a new anime production for Stars Align, he is considering releasing the scenario in its raw state online in Japanese. However, Akane emphasized that machine translation of the scenario would not be appropriate, as the nuance would be lost.

Health concerns and funding issues

Akane has shared that his health hasn't been in the best condition for the last couple of years, which has impeded his ability to work on the story as much as he would have preferred. He also stated in April 2021 that despite his efforts, he was unable to secure funding from any company for the production of a sequel to the series. Nonetheless, he hasn't given up hope of producing episodes 13-24 of the anime at some point in the future.

Special fan movie and ending theme

In addition, Akane mentioned that the 13th episode would provide context for the new footage featured in the "Special Fan Movie," which takes place two years after the conclusion of the anime. The "Special Fan Movie" was released as a short film in May 2020 and featured the anime's ending theme song "Kago no Naka no Bokura wa" performed by AIKI from Bless4, alongside dancer Melochin, who created the choreography for the song's dance sequence.

