The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You premieres today - Release time & where to wa

Get ready for a heartwarming blend of romance and comedy as "The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You" prepares to make its debut. Based on the manga series by Nozawa Yukiko and Rikito Nakamura, this anime is set to captivate audiences with its unique premise and endearing characters.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You release date and time

Episode 1 of 'The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You' premieres on October 8, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans won't have to wait long to embark on this extraordinary journey. "The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You" Episode 1 is all set to premiere on October 8, 2023, at 10:30 PM JST on Tokyo MX, with subsequent broadcasts on Sun TV, KBS Tokyo, BS11, and other channels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Muse Communications has secured the digital distribution rights, making the episode available for streaming on Bilibili Global in select countries.

Here's a breakdown of the release dates and times for Episode 1, adjusted to various time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 6:30 AM

Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 8:30 AM

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 9:30 AM

What The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime about?

In this delightful series, viewers will follow the journey of Rentaro Ajio, a lovable protagonist whose life takes an unexpected turn. Rejected by a hundred girls before his high school days, Rentaro's luck changes when he receives a divine revelation from the God of Love. According to this revelation, Rentaro is destined to meet 100 soulmates during his high school years, setting the stage for a captivating romantic adventure.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You cast:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You" boasts a talented cast and crew, including Wataru Kato as Rentaro Ajio, Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda, Asami Seto as Nano Eiai, Maria Naganawa as Shizuka Yoshimoto, Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono, Ayaka Asai as Kusuri Yakuzen, and the legendary Shigeru Chiba as Kamisama.

With its captivating storyline and exceptional production team, this anime promises to be a delightful addition to the fall lineup. So, mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to fall in love with Rentaro Ajio and his 100 soulmates on October 8th!

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!