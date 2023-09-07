The Eminence in Shadow returns for season 2 - Release date and where to stream

Prepare your calendars and mark October 4th because "The Eminence in Shadow" is back with a thrilling Season 2! The anime, which took the Isekai world by storm, has confirmed its return date and dropped an enticing trailer and poster for fans worldwide to savor.

"The Eminence in Shadow" Season 2 is back this Fall with a thrilling trailer and poster. Premiering October 4th, 2023 in Japan.(Nexus)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Originally surprising audiences with its captivating storyline, "The Eminence in Shadow" exceeded all expectations, earning its rightful place among the most anticipated sequels of the Fall 2023 anime schedule. Season 1 left viewers on the edge of their seats, and the wait is nearly over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The highly-awaited Season 2 is set to premiere in Japan on October 4th, promising an enthralling continuation of Shadow Garden's adventures as they face formidable new foes beneath a striking Red Moon. A newly released trailer offers a glimpse into the action-packed journey that awaits, and a captivating poster sets the stage for the upcoming spectacle.

But how can you watch "The Eminence in Shadow" Season 2? HIDIVE has been named the exclusive streaming platform for the new episodes, catering to both English subtitled and English dubbed audiences. With the anime confirmed to run for 12 thrilling episodes, fans can relish the first season on HIDIVE while gearing up for Cid's imaginative escapades.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those unfamiliar with the series, "The Eminence in Shadow" centers around Cid, a character who prefers to stay out of the spotlight but finds himself caught up in an extraordinary adventure in a parallel world. Armed with his boundless imagination, Cid unwittingly assembles a group to combat an imaginary evil cult, only to discover that the cult is shockingly real, leaving everyone in on the secret but him.

Also Read | The Eminence in Shadow Season 2: Get ready for more thrills & laughs with Cid Kagenou's return!

As the Fall season approaches, "The Eminence in Shadow" Season 2 promises to be a rollercoaster of action, humor, and unexpected twists.