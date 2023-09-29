The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 1 - Release date, time, plot and more

Get ready, anime fans! The highly anticipated Season 2 of "The Eminence in Shadow" is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST, making it a thrilling addition to the Fall 2023 anime season. With an intriguing storyline and a fresh cast of characters, the new season promises to captivate audiences once again.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

"The Eminence in Shadow" Season 2 premieres on October 4, 2023, promising new characters and captivating storylines.(Nexus)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having premiered a sneak peek at the Anime Expo in July 2023, the first episode of Season 2 generated immense excitement among fans. Now, as the series officially kicks off on October 4, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST, viewers worldwide are eagerly anticipating the unravelling of Cid Kagenou's shadowy adventures.

You can check your time zone below:

6:30 am PT

7:30 am MST

8:30 am CT

9:30 am EST

2:30 pm BST

3:30 pm European Time

7:00 pm IST

New Faces, New Adventures

Season 2 of "The Eminence in Shadow" brings forth two new characters: Elisabeth and 559, adding depth to the already compelling narrative. The series' official website recently unveiled a captivating key visual, showcasing familiar faces like Cid Kagenou, Claire Kagenou, Princess Rose Oriana, and Alpha, alongside newcomers Mary and Yukime, and the mysterious Elisabeth and 559. This season promises to unravel more secrets and mysteries within the Lawless City.

Where to watch The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 1

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The anime will be broadcast on several Japanese television channels, including TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS NTV, AT-X, and others. For international fans, the series will be available on streaming platforms ABEMA and the Anime Store. HIDIVE, the official streaming partner, will offer both English-subtitled and English-dubbed versions, allowing fans around the world to dive deeper into the enigmatic world of Cid Kagenou and Shadow Garden.

Also Read | Why Cid from The Eminence in Shadow is not your typical isekai protagonist?

Meet the cast of The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

The returning cast members include Rina Hidaka as Claire Kagenou, Seichiro Yamashita as Cid Kagenou, Asami Seto as Alpha, Ai Fairouz as Delta, and others, ensuring continuity in the characters we have grown to love. Additionally, new characters will be brought to life by talented voice actors, including Ai Kakuma as Mary, Shizuka Ito as Yukime, Tomokazu Sugita as Crimson, Tsuyoshi Koyama as Juggernaut, Saori Hayami as Elisabeth, and Miku Ito as 559.

Episode count of The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Eminence in Shadow" Season 2 promises to delve deeper into the Lawless City, where ancient vampires, powerful monarchs, and enigmatic organizations vie for control. With a total of 12 episodes, this season guarantees a tightly woven narrative, brimming with action, intrigue, and unexpected twists.

So, set your alarms, adjust your time zones, and get ready to be enthralled by the shadows once more.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON