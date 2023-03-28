The epic showdown between Boruto and Kawaki: Fans react to the Farewell episode

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has been a fan favourite since its debut in 2017, with viewers tuning in week after week to follow the story of Naruto's son, Boruto Uzumaki, and his journey as a young shinobi. But after six long years and 293 episodes, the first part of the anime has come to a close, leaving fans with a mix of emotions.

Mid-series finale shocker: Boruto's death and Momoshiki's sacrifice

As the Boruto Part 1 finale aired, fans took to social media to share their reactions, with many expressing a mix of emotions.(Studio Perriot)

The mid-series finale of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, titled 'Farewell,' saw Boruto engage in a deadly battle with Kawaki, which ultimately ended with Kawaki killing Boruto. However, the shock of this moment was short-lived, as Momoshiki Otsutsuki came to Boruto's aid and used his Karma seal to revive him. But even with Boruto saved, the looming danger and consequences of Momoshiki's sacrifice leave fans on edge.

Anticipation builds for the epic showdown between Boruto and Kawaki

Fans have been waiting for years for the epic showdown between Boruto and Kawaki, teased in the opening scenes of the series. The latest chapters of the manga have only added to the anticipation, and the mid-series finale has left viewers eagerly anticipating the final battle between the two young shinobi. (Also Read: Boruto anime's Part 1 ends with episode 293: What's next for the young shinobi?)

Social media frenzy: Fans share their reactions to Boruto episode 293

As the finale aired, fans took to social media to share their reactions, with many expressing a mix of emotions. Some viewers were shocked and emotional at the turn of events, while others were thrilled with the cliffhanger ending and the promise of a future battle.

One fan wrote on Twitter, "Boruto episode 293 'Farewell' left off how it all started." Another fan tweeted, "From now on if someone tells me that a perfect ending doesn’t exist, I’ll just show them this. I’ll wait for as long as an eternity to see that time skip fight scene, bring it on." (Also Read: Happy Birthday, Boruto Uzumaki! How fans celebrated special day of Naruto's son)

Despite the mixed emotions, the episode received high praise, with one fan stating, "I really wasn't expecting to see this but Boruto Ep 293 is now the highest rated #boruto episode on IMDb. With 9.9/10."

Many fans were also emotional about the flashbacks of Boruto's life with his parents, Naruto and Hinata, featured in the episode. One viewer wrote, “These flashbacks of Boruto Uzumaki with Naruto and Hinata in episode 293 make me cry and smile at the same time.”

One fan tweeted, "Hadn't talked about my thoughts on the Boruto finale yet, but I am super happy with how the Code arc has turned out and really may just have to crack and start reading the manga - glad the animators are finally getting the time they deserve for the show though."

Another fan expressed their love for the series, writing, "WOW! Idk what I’m feeling after that #Boruto finale! Happy? Sad? All of it. Perfect way to end part 1. I've connected to it n its char so much by watching them grow. It will be one of my fav series. Feeling sad that it ended."

Fans express their love for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and eagerly await its return

The first part of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has been a wild ride for fans, with intense battles, emotional moments, and character development that has kept viewers invested in the story. As the anime takes a break before its return, fans are left with a mix of emotions, but one thing is for sure - they will be eagerly waiting for the future battles and adventures of Boruto and his friends.

