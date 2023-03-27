Boruto anime's Part 1 ends with episode 293: What's next for the young shinobi?

After six years of non-stop action, the first part of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially come to an end with the mid-series finale of the anime's Code Invasion arc. With the finale dropping an ominous tease about the infamous time skip, fans are left anxious about what could be coming next for Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki when the anime finally returns in the future with new episodes. The mid-series finale of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has left fans questioning what's next for the young shinobi. This article explores what happened in episode 293, what it means for the future of Boruto, and what we can expect from the highly anticipated part two of the anime. With the finale dropping an ominous tease about the infamous time skip, fans are left anxious about what could be coming next for Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki when the anime finally returns in the future with new episodes.(Studio Perriot)

What happened in Boruto Episode 293?

In Boruto episode 293 titled 'Farewell,' viewers were shocked to learn that Kawaki had killed Boruto during their intense fight. However, hope was not lost, as Momoshiki Otsutsuki came to the rescue and used his Karma seal to revive Boruto. Although Boruto was saved, the price of Momoshiki's sacrifice was high - he could no longer possess Boruto's body, but the danger still loomed.

The episode focused on the aftermath of Kawaki's attack, and emotions ran high as Naruto saw his son's lifeless body. As the episode drew to a close, Kawaki and Boruto's reunion mirrored the flash-forward seen in the anime's first episode, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. (Also Read: Blue Lock Season 2 and movie announced: Get ready for more football action)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began with a glimpse of an older Boruto and Kawaki battling it out in the ruins of the Hidden Leaf Village. The anime has been building up to this epic showdown ever since, and the latest chapters of the manga have brought us even closer to this dramatic future. With the Boruto anime coming to an end in Episode 294, the anticipation for the final battle between Boruto and Kawaki has reached a fever pitch.

Boruto Episode 294: What's next for Boruto?

With the Boruto anime ending with episode 293, fans are left wondering when the anime will be returning with new episodes. The announcement of Part 2 has created a buzz among fans, but the timeframe for its release is not disclosed yet. It's likely that it will be a while before the anime returns to give the Boruto manga more time to flesh out its events and even lead into the anticipated time skip. (Also Read: Demon Slayer Season 3 & more: Must-watch anime of the second week of April 2023)

The future of Boruto is uncertain, but the manga has been giving fans a glimpse of what's to come. The manga's newest chapters have taken significant strides towards making the future seen in the anime's first episode happen. With Momoshiki no longer able to possess Boruto's body, what new threats will the young shinobi face? Will he be able to protect himself from the other Otsutsuki members who are still out there? How will his relationship with Kawaki change after the events of the Code Invasion arc?

Fans have been left with many questions, but one thing is for sure: the Boruto anime's future is looking ominous. With the tease of the time skip sequence, we can expect that the anime will explore the events leading up to that point in greater detail. Boruto and Kawaki's relationship will be a key factor in what's to come, and it's likely that the time skips will reveal some significant developments in their bond.