Undead Unluck debuts opening and ending themes | Watch

Fall 2023 brings exciting news for anime fans as Undead Unluck takes the lead in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's lineup and reveals its captivating opening and ending themes. Yoshifumi Tozuka's original manga, Undead Unluck, has been a standout since its debut in 2020. Now, with its anime adaptation in full swing, it's set to captivate a whole new audience.

Undead Unluck anime debuts opening and ending themes, immersing fans in its world.

The premiere of Undead Unluck has sparked enthusiasm among viewers as it introduced them to the enigmatic powers of its protagonists, Fuuko and Andy. These powers, seemingly destructive on their own, create a unique synergy. However, the first episode did not unveil the anime's opening and ending themes. That moment arrived with the debut of the second episode.

The opening theme, titled "01," is performed by Queen Bee, setting the tone for the series with its enthralling visuals and music. Fans can watch the opening sequence to immerse themselves in the world of Undead Unluck. Meanwhile, the ending theme, "Know Me...," is rendered by Kairi Yagi, offering a soothing conclusion to each episode.

Directed by Yuki Yase at David Production with planning handled by Unlimited Produce by TMS, "Undead Unluck" is now available for exclusive streaming on Hulu. The anime teases a unique premise: "What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for."

The voice cast for Undead Unluck includes talented actors such as Moeka Kishimoto as Fuuko Izumo, Yuichi Nakamura as Andy, Natsuki Hanae as Shen, and many others. With a schedule that spans two full cours of episodes, the series is set to captivate fans throughout 2024, ensuring an exciting debut season.

Undead Unluck promises to be a unique and thrilling addition to the Fall 2023 anime lineup, making it a must-watch for fans of the manga and newcomers alike. Don't miss out on the excitement of this captivating anime adaptation!

