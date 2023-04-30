Unleashing Snorlax in Demon Slayer: A surprising fan art mashup takes the internet by storm

The worlds of Pokemon and Demon Slayer collided in a new Reddit fan art featuring the popular Pokemon, Snorlax, reimagined as a character from the anime Demon Slayer. The fan art is certainly an unorthodox mixture of the universe, but it surprisingly works well.

Snorlax from Pokemon joins Demon Slayer Corps in epic fan art. (Image Credit: Wallpaper Cave/animaleal)

The mashup comes from a Redditor named abz-art, depicting Snorlax as part of the Demon Slayer Corps, wielding a modified version of a Japanese Kama with an axe and morning star heads at each end.

Demon Slayer is one of the most successful anime franchises in the world, with the highest-grossing anime film of all time, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, under its belt. Pokemon is also a highly successful franchise with 25 seasons and almost as many films which aired for more than a decade. Despite the difference in content between the two anime, somebody decided to combine them, resulting in impressive and unexpected fan art.

The transformation of Snorlax into a Demon Slayer is unusual, as Snorlax is typically seen as a very lazy Pokemon that people want to squish and hug. However, in this artwork, Snorlax appears more agile and intimidating than ever before. The depiction of Snorlax with legs is not often seen, as the character is usually portrayed with just feet sticking out of his round build as he bumbles around.

“Heavy Breathing: First Form,” another Redditor Pokii made a pun in the comment.

However, while Snorlax fits strangely into the universe of Demon Slayer, it's not to say that his fellow Pokemon couldn't fit right in. Pokemon tends to focus on upbeat and lighthearted stories, while Demon Slayer is known for its tragic backstories, and bloody and flashy fights. While it's unlikely that Game Freak, the creators of Pokemon, will ever officially blend the two franchises together due to their vastly different tones, fan art like this is a special treat for those who love both anime.

This fan art is a testament to the creativity of fans who are not afraid to blend worlds and create something new. The unexpected combination of Snorlax and Demon Slayer works well, showcasing how even the most disparate things can come together to create something beautiful. It's a tribute to the creativity and imagination of fans and their ability to bring new life to beloved characters in unexpected ways.

Demon Slayer Season 3 is currently airing on Crunchyroll and Disney+