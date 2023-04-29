Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 releases today - Exact release time and streaming details inside!

The hype surrounding Demon Slayer season 3 has been intense, with fans eagerly anticipating the release of Swordsmith Village Arc episode 4. With season 3, the stakes are higher than ever before, and the action is more intense than anything we've seen before. Demon Slayer season three episode three titled, "A sword over 300-year-old" continues right where it left off in episode two. (Ufotable)

Fortunately, we won't have to wait long for the episode's release. Crunchyroll will simulcast Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 on Sunday, April 30, 2023. This means that fans worldwide will be able to watch the episode at the same time as it airs in Japan, ensuring that nobody misses out on the latest developments in the story.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 exact release time

Date Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST April 30 2023 11:15 PM 7:45 AM 10:45 AM 5:45 PM 7:45 PM 11:15 PM

What to expect from Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4

The upcoming episode, Thank You, Tokito, promises to deliver even more thrilling moments. The title refers to the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, who will play a pivotal role in the story's development. After his encounter with a giant fish, he's put himself in harm's way, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to survive the upcoming battle against the Upper-Rank demon Gyokko.

Meanwhile, Tanjiro, Genya, and Nezuko will continue their fight against Hantengu's newest forms. This demon has split into multiple demons with differing powers, making the battle even more challenging. With all of this action-packed content, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans

As the anime world eagerly awaits the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4, it's clear that the show's popularity shows no signs of slowing down. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, you won't want to miss the upcoming episode. Get ready for another thrilling ride into the world of Demon Slayer.