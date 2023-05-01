Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4: Worst Swordsmith Village arc episode? Poor pacing and lackluster fights disappoint fans

In an action-packed episode that left fans on the edge of their seats, Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 titled, "Thank You, Tokito" delivered a thrilling rollercoaster of emotions and jaw-dropping fight sequences. From electrifying effects to the stunning blood demon art of Nezuko, viewers were treated to a visual spectacle like never before. Episode 4 of Demon Slayer Season 3, "Thank You, Tokito," wowed fans with electrifying effects and jaw-dropping fight scenes featuring Nezuko's blood demon art.(Ufotable)

The episode kicked off with a glimpse of Muichiro, but the focus quickly shifted to the trio of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya. Surrounded by formidable foes, our beloved Demon Slayers faced insurmountable odds as they fought tooth and nail to survive.

One of the highlights of the episode was Genya's unyielding resilience. Despite sustaining fatal wounds, Genya miraculously managed to cheat death time and time again. His teeth regrew, leaving viewers questioning the origin of his mysterious powers. With his last name, "Shinazugawa," meaning "Undying Valley," one can't help but wonder if his brother, Sanemi, possesses a similar ability.

Meanwhile, Tanjiro unraveled the secret of Hantengu's multiplication technique. He discovered that as the clones split, their individual powers weaken. Armed with this knowledge, Tanjiro strategized his approach to the battle, aiming to exploit the diminished strength of the fragmented enemies. The stage was set for a thrilling showdown, pitting Tanjiro and his allies against the relentless clones.

Meanwhile, Muichiro is still recovering from memory loss, leaving Tanjiro and the others to face the demons alone. Things take a turn for the worse when they get overwhelmed, leaving Tanjiro and Nezuko unconscious and Genya's status unknown.

Just as the odds seemed stacked against our heroes, Mitsuri made a much-anticipated return in a captivating after-credits scene. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her unique art, leaving them hungry for more. Her arrival promises to turn the tide in favor of our struggling Demon Slayers.

Despite the intense battles and great visuals, some viewers expressed mixed feelings about the episode. Some remarked on the slower pace and increased internal dialogue, longing for the fast-paced action reminiscent of previous seasons. However, speculation arose that this could be a deliberate directorial decision, with a grander fight potentially awaiting fans later in the season.

As the episode came to a close, fans were left eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the Demon Slayer saga. With the arrival of Mitsuri and the impending clash between the Demon Slayer Corps and their adversaries, the stage is set for an explosive and exhilarating continuation of the story.

Despite some mixed reviews, one thing is clear: the upcoming fights are sure to be intense and action-packed. With Mitsuri and Tokito returning to the village, the team is ready to take on the demons and save the day.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 certainly had its fair share of surprises, thrills, and emotional moments. Whether it was Genya's unwavering resolve, Nezuko's fierce fighting style, or the unraveling mysteries surrounding our heroes, this episode left fans craving more.