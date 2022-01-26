Ankita Lokhande says she got married to party: 'just wanted to spend that money'

Ankita Lokhande has said that Archana, her popular character from Pavitra Rishta, is a changed woman in the new season of the web show that will soon be streaming on ZEE5. The actor said in a new interview with Hindustan Times that Archana is no longer a goddess sacrificing for others and she will be seen voicing her feelings in the upcoming show. She also talked about working on the new show and the changes that came in her life after marriage.

Talking about the differences between Archana from earlier versions of the show and the one who will be seen in the new season of Pavitra Rishta, Ankita told Hindustan Times, "What will be new in season two? Archana is very different for sure. You will see her going to college for one, she will be seen going to the office for the first time. She handles everything on her own for the first time and that is amazing. We have tried to show her as a girl from today's generation. She is not shown as a goddess who is sacrificing and crying but (still) letting go of Manav (the character opposite Ankita's Archana. It was originally essayed by Sushant Singh Rajput. Shaheer Sheikh is now playing the role). No, that is not what she does. She will say what she feels and definitely take a stand for herself."

She added, "This time, she is a different Archana for sure. I am sure fans of the show will love the change and it will be for the better. Today's girls will also identify and if there are girls like Archana in reality, they should understand this is the change they need to bring about."

Asked about the responses she has received for Pavitra Rishta season 2, Ankita said, "Just that people have shown their love again to me. They are my people. I always think they are my family, not fans. The biggest thing is when they praise me, and when they see me as Archana. For them, I always want to be Archana, always. I am like that, I am not practical, cannot be. I am very happy that people love me as Archana."

Ankita also shared the toughest time she had while working on Pavitra Rishta season two. "First day was the toughest. That was also because it was the first day on that set after a long, long time. I think it was very emotional, perhaps not tough."

The web show, based on Ankita's popular TV show from the 2000s, Pavitra Rishta, also deals with depression. Talking about sensitively dealing with mental health in a show, Ankita said, "Depression is a very sensitive matter and when you take it up in your show you have to be very careful with it. Aaj k zamane me kuch bhi galat hua to bahut gadbad ho jati hai (The slightest of mistake can be blown up in today's world). I think my director Nandita Mehra has done a fantastic job. She was very much aware that showing depression should be handled in a certain way and she has done it in a sensitive manner."

Ankita made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika in which she played a pivotal role. Asked why we haven't seen her in more films, she laughed and said, "Because I was getting married." The actor then added, "I need my films, I cannot just do films for the sake of it. I want my films and want to play characters. The time has changed. After doing a Jhalkari Bai in Manikarnika, I cannot do just anything. I am waiting for that one film which will be mine. Throughout my career, I have been very choosy. I want to explore but in a good way. I do not want to be seen just like that. I am reading a few scripts. I want to do something different, maybe an action film. Something that I have never done. Something that shows me in a different light."

Ankita got married to longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in December last year. Asked how has life changed as a married woman, she said, "Nothing has changed for me after marriage till now. Vicky and me - we have been friends for a very long time. We are very chilled out that way. He is the one who has supported me throughout. I am blessed to have him as a partner. I am an easy person when it comes to work and he is the one who pushes me towards work."

Asked why she got married if nothing changed for her, Ankita added, "I got married so I could party. You know we partied for three days? We just wanted to spend that money. I do not think there is a change. What change do people expect? I do not know, nothing has changed for me. It also depends on how you look at it. Some people take it very seriously. It is not a responsibility to fulfil, it is just about happiness. We are happy and that is all that matters."

