Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan represent dad Shah Rukh Khan at IPL auction. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan's kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, were seen at the IPL auction on Friday in Bengaluru.
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 11:27 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was represented by his elder two kids, Aryan and Suhana, at the IPL auction on Friday. This marked Aryan's first public appearance since his arrest in the drugs case last year.

Pictures from the event were shared by Indian Premiere League's Twitter account and showed Aryan and Suhana with Kolkata Knight Riders team, which is owned by Shah Rukh. The team's co-owner, Juhi Chawla was also represented by her daughter Jahnavi.

Couple of years ago, Aryan and Jahnavi had represented Shah Rukh and Juhi at the auction as well. Their pictures from the event had gone viral and Juhi even spoke about it. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Juhi said, "Many little things come to mind. One was, how amazing is nature! In a glimpse, Aryan looked like a young Shah Rukh and Jahnavi resembled me so much!”

Juhi said that both of them have found an interest in cricket on their own. "I was so glad the children are taking a keen interest in the team. They are not being pushed to do this, they are doing it because they truly wish to. They both keenly follow the sport. Jahnavi wakes up at odd hours of the night, to watch cricket matches in different parts of the world,” she said.

Aryan was arrested in October last year for his alleged connection to a drugs case. He was granted bail after spending almost a month in jail. He is the eldest son of Shah Rukh and his interior designer wife Gauri Khan. Their second child is Suhana while the youngest is son AbRam.

A total of 590 cricketers will be up for grabs at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, slated to be held on Saturday and Sunday.

shah rukh khan aryan khan suhana khan
