Australian film Talk to Me happily terrifies American horror movie lovers, smashes box office

American movie fans are in for a treat this summer. After Barbie and Openheimmer they have found another cinematic delight to keep the box office ringing. Australian horror film Talk to Me is keeping American audience on the edge of their seats for another blockbuster week.

Filled with a blast of wild punk energy, the movie written and directed by the Adelaide brothers Danny and Michael Philippou aka RackaRacka might as well succeed Crocodile Dundee as the highest-grossing Australian film of all time, in the US.

Since opening across 2,340 American cinemas a week ago, the film has quickly found success and placed itself in the top 10 box office earners, doubling it's predicted takings in the US from $4-5 million to $10 million.

Surprisingly, it trails Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, in it's third week by just $1 million. It also worked as a good luck charm for the indie film studio A24, securing the movie by emerging victorious in a tough bidding war. The film marked the best start for an A24 film since Midsommar in 2019.

What is Talk to Me all about

The story follows a group of teenagers who play a twisted game at a party with an embalmed hand, which aids them to be possessed by the dead. Many have appreciated the basis of the film on classic foundations of the genre and how it has built a creepy horror yarn that binds it all together.

Apart from receiving 97% positive reviews from critics on the website Rotten Tomatoes, it has been applauded "as a welcome splash of new blood on the horror landscape" by The Hollywood Reporter. The cast of the film has been praised for their performance, with Joe Bird being credited for the best “possessed performance” since Linda Blair in The Exorcist.

The film received funding from the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund (AFFIF), which stepped up on Friday to claim its part in the film's success, showing their trust in the writing and filmmaking duo who also enjoy an audience of 6.74 million on YouTube.

“There was no doubt that this filmmaking duo has an incredible future, and by investing in their first feature and premiering it at the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival, we are proud to have elevated them to the world stage.”

What satiates the soul is that films like these, which have escaped the Hollywood publicity machine, purely on the basis of their content and reviews, are receiving applause and love from the masses.

Rather than being packaged in fluffy publicity and grand posters movies like these travel the world solely by positive reviews and word-of-mouth.

It's time again for the content to shine and make its mark in the minds and hearts of the cinematic audience.

