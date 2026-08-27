* Forbes estimated Parton's 2025 net worth at about $450 million

Behind the rhinestones, Dolly Parton built a business empire

* Parton retained rights to all her songs

* Broadway musical, coffee line and avatar show planned

Deep Dive What business ventures did Dolly Parton pursue besides music? Dolly Parton built a business empire that included a theme park (Dollywood), a coffee line, a cosmetic line, pet products, and even planned projects like a Broadway musical and an avatar show. Why is Dollywood considered an economic asset for the Appalachian region? Dollywood attracts around four million visitors annually, directly generating about $2 billion in economic impact for Tennessee, and providing crucial support for struggling local communities. How did Dolly Parton's decisions about her music rights influence her finances? Dolly Parton retained the rights to all her songs early in her career, allowing her to earn substantial royalties from her music, which significantly contributed to her estimated net worth of $450 million.

By Lisa Richwine

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

LOS ANGELES, - Dolly Parton, the larger-than-life country singer and songwriter who died on Tuesday at age 80, rose from a self-described "dirt poor" upbringing to build a business empire that extended from song royalties to hit movies, a cosmetic line, pet products, a theme park, a truck stop and more.

Forbes estimated in 2025 that Parton's net worth totaled about $450 million, putting her at No. 78 on the magazine's list of America's richest, self-made women. The largest share came from her 50% stake in the Dollywood theme park in Tennessee, Forbes said. She also made the financially savvy decision early in her career to retain the rights to all of her songs, allowing her to claim royalties when they were played or performed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Parton was known as much for her rhinestone-studded outfits and over-the-top hair and makeup as her singing and songwriting, a fact that she said helped her in business. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parton was known as much for her rhinestone-studded outfits and over-the-top hair and makeup as her singing and songwriting, a fact that she said helped her in business. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“You know, I look like a woman, but I think like a man," she told "60 Minutes" in 2009. "In this world of business, that has helped me a lot. Because by the time they think that I don't know what's going on, I done got the money and gone."

Parton gave tens of millions of dollars to charities, from her Imagination Library that provides books to children, to COVID-19 vaccine research, hurricane relief and college scholarships.

Here is a look at Parton's life by the numbers, according to Forbes estimates, the singer's website and industry data:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NET WORTH: $450 MILLION

ALBUMS SOLD: 100 MILLION

NO. 1 SONGS ON BILLBOARD COUNTRY CHARTS: 25

NUMBER OF SONGS WRITTEN: 3,000

VALUE OF HER MUSIC CATALOG: $120 MILLION

GRAMMY AWARDS: 11

ANNUAL VISITORS TO DOLLYWOOD: 4 MILLION

OSCAR NOMINATIONS: 2

She also was awarded an honorary Oscar for her humanitarian work in 2025.

Several projects in the works at the time of her death will continue, Parton's team said. They include a Broadway musical set to debut in December, a Dolly's Cup of Ambition coffee line scheduled to go on sale in September and a forthcoming Dolly avatar show in Nashville, a forthcoming biopic and a documentary series.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}