Bengali actor Mrinal Mukherjee’s last film JL50 releases, son says ‘An actor is never really gone, he lives on in his works’

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 14:37 IST

As Abhay Deol’s web series JL50 landed online Friday, Bengali actor Debopriyo Mukherjee has shared a picture of his father and veteran actor Mrinal Mukherjee. Mrinal, who features in Abhay’s series, died last year after suffering from multiple ailments.

Sharing the image, Debopriyo tweeted, “An actor is never really gone, he lives on in his works, in his creations... #JL50 was one of my father’s last films, and he was extremely proud and excited to be associated with this film.Premiering on @sonylivindia on the 4th of Sept. Thank you @AbhayDeol sir,Shailender ji.”

Starring Pankaj Kapur, Ritika Anand, Piyush Mishra and Abhay Deol in lead roles, the film has landed on Sony Liv as a four-part web series and tracks the investigation into a plane crash. Mrinal has a small but important role in the show and shows his brilliance in the limited screentime he has.

Mrinal Mukherjee died in May 2019 at the age of 74. He was suffering from cancer besides liver problems. He is survived by his daughters Jo Jo Mukherjee and Tina Mukherjee, and son Debopriyo.

Mrinal had worked for over five decades in the Bengali film industry and acted in films like Dui Bon, Chhuti, Shriman Prithviraj and more recently Byomkesh and Chiriakhana. He had also acted in several Bengali TV serials and was a known face in Bengali theatre as well. He also worked in popular TV shows Joy Kali Kolkattawali and Amlaki.

