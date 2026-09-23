72nd National Film Awards: President Droupadi Murmu urges industry to avoid promoting harmful substances

The 72nd National Film Awards were presented in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar on Tuesday, marking a departure from the recent tradition of holding the ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu urged the film industry to be mindful of its influence on young audiences.

President addresses actors and other artistes

President Droupadi Murmu presents Best Actor in a Leading Role award to Actor Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, in Kevadia on Tuesday. (@Bhupendrapbjp X/ANI Photo) (@Bhupendrapbjp)

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Addressing the ceremony, Murmu said popular artistes, particularly those followed by children and young people, have an important influence on society. She urged successful artists to promote disciplined, healthy lifestyles and to refrain from endorsing substances that are harmful to health.

The President also called for greater dignity and social security for workers in the creative economy, including assistants, small artists and those struggling to establish themselves in the industry.

Who won at the 72nd National Film Awards

Deep Dive What did President Droupadi Murmu emphasize regarding the influence of film artists on society at the 72nd National Film Awards? President Droupadi Murmu emphasized that film artists, especially those popular among children and youth, have a significant influence on society. She urged them to promote healthy lifestyles and avoid endorsing harmful substances. Why is the location for the National Film Awards being changed to tourist destinations? The change in location aims to take the National Film Awards 'beyond a conference room' and connect them with India's tourism and cultural heritage, as stated by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. How were the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards recognized and what notable awards were given? Winners included Anant Nag, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, and 'Article 370' was awarded Best Feature Film. Yami Gautam won Best Actress, while Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor award.

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 from the President.

Article 370 was named Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam won Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively. Rajkumar Periasamy won Best Direction for Amaran, while Randeep Hooda was recognised for his directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

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{{^usCountry}} Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Captain Miller received the award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Captain Miller received the award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. {{/usCountry}}

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The awards also recognised films in languages outside the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Dholi won Best Garhwali Film, IMBU was named Best Tulu Film, and Angen received the award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

Awards to be held at tourist destinations

The ceremony also formally began the government’s plan to take the National Film Awards to tourist destinations across the country. Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the move was intended to take the awards “beyond a conference room” and connect them with India’s tourism and cultural heritage.

Vaishnaw invited states and union territories to propose tourist destinations that could host future editions of the awards. He said proposals should include adequate facilities and a plan for the destination's overall development.

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The ministry also announced that the next edition of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) will be held in October 2027.