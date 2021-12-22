83 song Sakht Jaan gives glimpses of rare 38-year-old pics of Kapil Dev and team from World Cup in England

The makers of 83 have released a special song, titled Sakht Jaan, from the film. It shows actual moments from the 1983 cricket world cup through rare black and white throwbacks of cricketers Kapil Dev, Syed Kirmani and others, swiftly combined with related clips from the film. Held in 1983, the photos from India's historic world cup tour take us back 38 years ago.

Sakht Jaan is a high-pitched victory number sung by Amit Mishra with lyrics by Jaideep Sahni and music by Pritam. The video begins with the black and white group picture of the actual Indian cricket team that played at the 1983 world cup in England. Merged with clips from the film, the pictures show moments from when the Kapil Dev-led team played on field, got injured, chilled during their free time and celebrated the win at Lord's balcony.

Kapil Dev, called the Hariyana Hurricane, has also shared a message ahead of the film's release. In a video, Kapil says, “It was a dream to play for India. A bigger dream was to become captain for the national team. And I had never imagined lifting the world cup on the balcony of Lord's. Now you can watch 83 with us on the big screen after two days.”

Ranveer, who plays the role of Kapil Dev, has revealed he used to play cricket for 4 hours a day for 6 months and underwent physical conditioning for 2 hours a day for those 6 months. "Four months of prep and 2-3 months of shoot, I put in a lot of hours," he said.

Talking about stepping into Kapil Dev's shoes, Ranveer said, "He has a very unique bowling action and his bio-mechanics are very unique to him. My body is very different from his so I had to transform my physicality drastically in order to achieve it. It took a long time, in fact, months to perfect the action. Initially, my body was too heavy because I was coming off of the shoot of Simmba."

83 boasts of a huge cast as Saqib Saleem plays Mohinder Amarnath, Tahir Raj Bhasin turns Sunil Gavaskar, Jatin Sarna is Yashpal Sharma, Tamil actor Jiiva plays Srikkanth, Ammy Virk is as Balwinder Sandhu and Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the film. It will hit theatres on December 24.

