83 teaser: Check out Madan Lal's revenge, how he asked Kapil Dev for 'just one more over' against Viv Richards

Kabir Khan's upcoming film 83 is all set to hit theatres this Christmas eve and stories from the 1983 World Cup are already pulling the attention of cricket fans. A new video has been shared by the official page of the film and tells the story of Madan Lal's revenge in the 1983 world cup finale.

Madan Lal was the highest impact bowler of the 1983 World Cup. Kapil Dev had taken the extraordinary catch of West Indies batsman Vivian Richards off the bowling of Madan Lal.

The video shows Kapil Dev and Madan Lal talking about the incident years later and how their respective onscreen counterparts, Ranveer Singh and Harrdy Sandhu, have recreated it in the film.

In the video, Kapil says, “Actually what happened before that over -- Madan, who was bowling at the time, gave 2-3 boundaries to the batsman. So, I went to him and told him, ‘Madipa, you take a short break, you can bowl after two overs.' He said (very emotionally), ‘Kapil pa, tu mere ko ball dede (give me the ball). I have bowled Vivian Richards out earlier as well, just give me one more over, I have set him up.’”

Moving to the scene from the film, Ranveer's Kapil told him that Vivian will hit boundaries and sixes if he gives in to his request. "My heart was telling me not to give him any over," Kapil said.

Harrdy's Madan persisted, “Ye mere peejhe pada hai, isi cheez ka fayda uthaunga, dede. Ye mujhe baller hi nahi samajhta, mujhe ek over dede, mujhe isey dikhana hai yaar (Vivian is after me, I will take benefit of this fact, give me the ball. He doesn't even consider me a baller, just give me an over, I have to prove it to him.”

Talking about the entire story, Kapil said, “He asked for that over and then…” Madan added, “I was simply saving my life, else the guy (Vivian Richards) would have escaped from me.”

The video was shared by the official page of the film with the caption, “The inside story of Madipa's revenge! 83 releasing in cinemas on 24th Dec, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83.”

A fan reacted, "Wow such exciting stories all coming now on the big screen. Just counting the days for 83." Another wrote, “I got emotional every time due to the sheer joy of greatness we as a countrymen witnessed. I feel delighted and proud whenever I watch the clips from the 1983 world cup. I am eagerly waiting for the movie and thank producer and director for filming the emotions of all Indians of that generation.”

