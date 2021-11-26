83 teaser: Ranveer Singh makes blink-and-miss appearance as Kapil Dev, Sara Ali Khan has a fiery reaction

A teaser for Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh as former cricketer Kapil Dev, was shared online. The clip recreates a nail-biting moment from the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s, where India defeated West Indies to win their first-ever World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From the looks of it, the video recreates the wicket of Viv Richards, who was caught out by Kapil Dev with Madan Lal bowling. Ranveer could be briefly seen in the teaser, about to take the catch. Harrdy Sandhu and Jatin Sarna also featured in the clip.

Ranveer shared the 83 teaser on Instagram and wrote, “The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov. #ThisIs83.” Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in the film, also shared the video on her Instagram page.

Sara Ali Khan dropped fire emojis on Ranveer’s post. “Woohoo!” Zoya Akhtar commented, while Jatin wrote, “Kaptaaaaaan,” along with a heart emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans, too, expressed their excitement in the comments section. “Yesssss finally baba @therealkapildev,” one wrote. “Can’t wait,” another said.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Deepika talked about working with Ranveer in 83. They have previously acted together in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. “It was nice to work with Ranveer in a slightly more realistic setting. Not having to mouth such intense dialogue with that kind of language like we did on three films. It was refreshing. In fact, we had to remind ourselves that ‘this is the same actor that I’ve worked with’,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | ‘Ranveer Singh said 83 came out amazing, one of the best sports films till now’: Harrdy Sandhu

“The characters are completely different, the era is completely different. The costume, the sets are so different and even refreshing. We both looked at each other and said, ‘wow, we should do stuff like this more often together’,” she added.

83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.