A Thursday trailer: Yami Gautam as a deadly kidnapper challenges PM Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia is a pregnant cop. Watch

The first trailer of Yami Gautam-starrer A Thursday is out, and it promises an interesting thriller. Directed by Behzad Khambata, A Thursday also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Karanvir Sharma.

A Thursday trailer opens with kindergarten teacher Naina Jaiswal (Yami), calling up the Colaba Police Station to inform them that she has taken 16 of her students as hostages. Next, we see Neha as a police officer trying to deal with her but she demands that she wants to speak with another officer, Javed Khan. Atul Kulkarni makes his entry as the cop who gets her to speak about her demands. The trailer also shows Yami firing gunshots at the force stationed outside the school after a news anchor calls her mad.

The trailer shows Neha as a pregnant cop and Dimple as the prime minister. About playing ACP Catherine Alvarez, Neha said in a press statement, “When I first read the script, I immediately wanted to be a part of A Thursday. My role as a pregnant police officer is very unique as I am dealing with a hostage situation wherein children are involved and my character too will soon become a mother. I could relate to the character as I too have kids. The movie’s pace will keep viewers engaged to the last minute. The entire team has worked really hard and put together a thriller which will entertain one and all!”

Fans speculate that A Thursday is a sequel to RSVP's critically acclaimed 2008 film A Wednesday, but there is no official word on it. Backed by Ronnie Screwvala, A Wednesday was directed by Neeraj Pandey and featured Naseeruddin Shah, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Anupam Kher in lead roles.

Talking about her role, Yami said, "I have never ever played such a distinct character like Naina. She projects so many diverse emotions. I have really put in a lot of effort to portray her in different shades. She is a teacher, who always looks after the children and she has taken them hostage, transforming her from a protector to a threat. That situation itself is so tense with multiple layers to it. A Thursday is an absolute roller coaster ride and I totally loved being a part of it!”

“It was wonderful to be a part of A Thursday. The suspense-led narrative of the script and finely etched characters makes this movie stand out in a distinct manner. My on-screen persona is in a bit of a conundrum with the hostage situation and how to resolve it. The movie’s storyline has ample moments of shock and awe which will definitely appeal to the viewers,” Dimple added.

