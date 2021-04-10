Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aadar Jain weighs in on nepotism debate: ‘I feel like the odds are really the same for everyone’
While Aadar Jain admitted that he got the opportunity to assist 'big directors' because they were known to his family, he said that at the end of the day, 'the odds are really the same for everyone'.
Aadar Jain is the grandson of Raj Kapoor.

Aadar Jain, who is Raj Kapoor's grandson, weighed in on the nepotism debate. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the box office disaster Qaidi Band in 2017. His second film, Hello Charlie, came out on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

In an interview, Aadar admitted to having a ‘foot in the door’ and getting the opportunity to be an assistant director to Karan Johar and Farah Khan. He said, however, that eventually, it all boils down to hard work and talent.

Talking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Aadar said that he understood why people felt opportunities came easy to him, as he belonged to the Kapoor family. His mother, Rima Jain, is the youngest daughter of Raj Kapoor. She is the sister of Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

“I can agree with them to a certain extent that maybe you have a foot in the door; you can call a producer, a director, you have people’s numbers on your phone. But eventually, you have to show your hard work, you have to show your talent. I feel like the odds are really the same for everyone. I’ll give you an example. A lot of people ask me about this. Yes, I got the opportunity to assist big directors like Karan Johar and Farah Khan, who were big directors that my mother and family have known for many years,” Aadar said.

When Aadar was assisting Karan on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he met Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma. “She met me and she said, ‘Do you want to be an actor?’ I said, ‘I am dying to be an actor, I want to audition.’ That is how it happened. Call it luck, destiny, fate, hard work, talent, I don’t know. But I can only take my chances when I get them. And I was lucky enough to meet her, audition for the film, get Qaidi Band, and then, the fate of the film is based on the audience. You can’t help certain things,” he said.

Aadar made his digital debut earlier this week with Hello Charlie. The Hindustan Times review of the film said, “This is one of those totally time-pass films that you watch, laugh a little, feel bored also at some places, but nonetheless, it entertains and acts as a stress-buster in these tough times, when the world is struggling with a pandemic.”

