Aakanksha Singh: Unlike Bollywood, filmmakers in the South are not keen on OTT releases

Work stalled for many in the past two years, but actor Aakanksha Singh, who resumed shooting in the South film industry in July 2020 when the pandemic was in at peak, has been working continuously since then.

While she counts her blessings for it, the actor, who has starred in Kannada film Pailwaan (2019) and Telugu film, Malli Raava (2017), is now awaiting the release of all those projects.

“I’ve been very lucky that I’ve constantly travelled for shoots. But the only concern for me is that whatever I’ve shot till now, is yet to come out,” Singh tells us.

In the current scenario, where many Bollywood filmmakers are opting for a direct-to-OTT route for their projects, Singh has films lined up for theatrical releases.

“Down south, makers are waiting. There films mean theatres and people there don’t enjoy watching film on OTT. For them films are huge and should be released in cinemas,” she explains, adding that she, too, wants her films to release on the big screen.

Among those that are ready for release include her Tamil debut Clap and an anthology Telugu film, Meet Cute. She is also set to star in Hindi film May Day alongside Ajay Devgn.

While Singh isn’t keen on her films coming on web platforms, she isn’t averse to doing digital projects. In fact, the actor has shot for a couple of them already.

“I’m shooting for a Telugu web series and also in also in talks for a Hindi web series,” reveals the 31-year-old, who is currently in Mumbai and celebrated her birthday on July 30.

Having started her career on the small screen and now actively working in films, Singh wants the year “to be better than what it was last year, both personally and professionally. I’m really looking forward to see what this year has in store for me.”