Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aaliyah Kashyap reacts to fake dating profile claiming she wants to meet ‘guys out of the film industry’
bollywood

Aaliyah Kashyap reacts to fake dating profile claiming she wants to meet ‘guys out of the film industry’

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap took to Instagram Stories to inform everyone that there is a fake profile of her on a dating app. She urged everyone to block and report it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Aaliyah Kashyap alerted everyone to a fake profile of her on a dating app.

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has reacted to a fake profile of hers on the dating app OkCupid. She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the profile and said that many messaged her to alert her about it. She urged everyone to report and block it.

Posting the screenshot, Aaliyah wrote, “A lot of people DMed me that someone made a fake profile of me on the dating app ‘OkCupid’. This is not me pls block and report thank u very much.”

The profile introduces Aaliyah as ‘the daughter of Anurag Kashyap, the director of Gangs of Wasseypur and many other movies’. The bio also says, “Yaha ok cupid pe hu toh (I am on OkCupid to) meet some guys out of the film industry.”

Aaliyah Kashyap on Instagram Stories.

Earlier, in a video posted on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah distanced herself from the film industry. She was answering a fan question on how she feels about her Bollywood connection.

“So, I have been asked this question a lot but I avoid it because I am not really connected to the Bollywood industry. Yes, my parents are in the Bollywood industry but I didn’t grow up with the Bollywood glamour, if you know what I mean. The movies my dad makes aren’t very commercial. I obviously grew up watching my parents but for me, it seems normal because that is what I grew up watching. So, it’s not like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Bollywood.’ I don’t get fascinated by it. That is not what I want to do, I am trying to stay away from it,” she said.

Also read: Yami Gautam’s wedding planner reveals details of ceremonies, says he made arrangements on one-day notice

Aaliyah, incidentally, met her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on a dating app. “On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke,” she said in a different video, posted on her YouTube channel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anurag kashyap aaliyah kashyap

Related Stories

bollywood

Aaliyah Kashyap says she made the first move on boyfriend Shane Gregoire, reveals details of ‘awkward’ first kiss

PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:13 PM IST
bollywood

Aaliyah Kashyap says parents know about her ‘experiments’ as a teenager: ‘Not going to lie and say I didn’t drink’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 01:54 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Love singing along to Bollywood songs? This video may seem highly relatable

Dad surprises step-daughter with new name after adopting her. Watch viral video

Man shares heartening story about coming out to dad, Anushka Sharma ‘hearts’ it

Can you guess how many M&Ms it takes to beat the world record for tallest stack?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP