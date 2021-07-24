Aaliyah Kashyap says a man sends creepy fan fiction to her: 'Shane Gregoire reads them to me'

Aaliyah Kashyap has revealed she receives creepy and dirty fan fiction from a fan every month. The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, revealed that her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire has read them.

In a recent interview, Aaliyah Kashyap was talking about creepy messages she receives from older men when she opened up about the incident. She revealed that she has stalked the man and he seems in his 30s.

"There's this one guy that's been DMing me since last year March. He sent me these long essays of his Wattpad fan fiction but dirty fan fiction that he has about me. Since last year he's been sending me these like, 'oh my baby, blah blah blah'. I don't even want to say it, it's disgusting. I stalked him, he looks quite old, in his 30s. But like full detailed, dirty fanfiction every month, I get a new essay," she said, speaking on Zoom's By Invite Only Season 2.

Asked if Shane reads them, Aaliyah said, "Yeah, he's read them, he reads them out to me." She also added, "I don't know, it's very broken English, and it's like these long, big words that make no sense. They don't go with whatever he's trying to say. So I think that's probably it. It's really funny."

Although she doesn't wish to pursue a career in Bollywood like her father, Aaliyah is a popular digital creator on YouTube and Instagram. She frequently shares videos and posts about her life in India and the US, where she's currently pursuing her higher studies.

Her YouTube channel features videos that shed light on her battle with depression and anxiety, her relationship with Shane and other parts of her life. Aaliyah had also shared video documenting her trip to India with Shane. During her stay, she shared a video in which she asked Anurag numerous 'awkward questions' sent by fans. The questions revolved around her love life, sex and drunk calls.