Aaliyah Kashyap spends time with dad Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, her daughter. Fans love their bond

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has shared a few pictures and a video about how she spent the weekend. She met actor Kalki Koechlin and her two-year-old daughter Sappho. Kalki is the ex-wife of her father and Sappho is her daughter from her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Also read: Kalki Koechlin shares glimpse of her ‘Friday hydration’ with daughter Sappho, fan says 'like mother, like daughter'

Sharing the pictures and the video, Aaliyah simply wrote on Instagram, “weekend archive.” The first picture is a close up selfie that shows Aaliyah wearing a hairband. She has also shared a longer shot in the same look that had her in a crop top and denims paired with a white shirt. She can be seen clicking a selfie in her room. She has also shared a solo picture of her little dog sitting on her bed and looking at the camera.

The photos include a picture of Kalki in a two-piece brown swimwear and a cap, sitting in a pool alongside Sappho. Sappho looks at the camera while being clicked, and Kalki is seen looking at her. Aaliyah has also shared a selfie with Sappho as she laughs in her company. A video attached with the post shows Aaliyah's dog playing on the beach.

A fan commented on the post, “Aww so sweet to see you have a good and healthy relationship with kalki still.” Commenting on Aaliyah and Sappho's happy selfie, a fan wrote, “Second picture is soooo cute.” One more fan wrote, “The second picture aw.” A fan said, “Finally wholesome post,” while another commented, “You're so cute.”

Anurag shares a friendly equation with his ex-wives who had come out in his defence when the filmmaker was accused of sexual assault in 2020. Taking to Instagram to vouce for his character, Kalki had written, "Dear Anurag, don’t let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you’ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together.”

Aaliyah is a vlogger and shares regular updates about her life. She is in a relationship with Shane Gregoire and shares glimpses from their time together on her vlog.

