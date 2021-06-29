Aaliyah treats dad Anurag Kashyap with her own money for first time, Gulshan Devaiah jokes she'll finance his films soon

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared a video clip documenting the first-ever treat given to him by his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, with her own money. Taking to Instagram, Anurag said that Aaliyah took him to lunch at a Mumbai restaurant and paid for it with 'her own YouTube income'.

Anurag Kashyap shared a clip in which Aaliyah Kashyap is seen paying the bill. After Aaliyah punches in the pin in the EDC machine, Anurag tries to film the bill. Aaliyah says, "Okay papa, you're being embarrassing."

Anurag captioned the post, "So My daughter @aaliyahkashyap took me out for lunch after a long morning and paid for it from her own @youtube income ..it’s a first, so worth keeping a record ." Meanwhile, Aaliyah took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a picture of her father enjoying his meal.

Reacting to the post, actors Vicky Kaushal, Huma Qureshi, Saiyami Kher and Amruta Subhash dropped red hearts in the comment section. Actor Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "I’m telling you she’s going to finance your films soon from YouTube money."

Fans also reacted to the post with "this is cute", "congrats proud father", "this is so touching and sweet" and "congratulations for first YouTube income". A fan also wrote, "Every father's best dream." Another said, "Let her keep rocking." A third commented, "Such a rewarding experience.... Anurag. Just heavenly... May she be bestowed with good spirits and life ...."

Aaliyah often shares glimpses of her life through her vlogs. In the last few weeks, she has been sharing videos from Mumbai, where she's been joined by her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Earlier, Aaliyah had also shared a video in which she had asked Anurah 'awkward' questions about premarital sex, sleepovers with boyfriends, among other topics.

Currently, she is pursuing higher studies in the US and is spending her month-long break in India with her family.