'Aalu' Alia Bhatt reveals she'd be 'more than glad' to work with Allu Arjun, says entire family is Pushpa actor's fan

Actor Alia Bhatt has revealed that she is 'more than glad' to work with actor Allu Arjun, who was recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise. Alia also revealed that her entire family is his fan.

In a statement, Alia Bhatt has said, “My entire family has watched Pushpa and became fans of Allu Arjun. They are asking me when I will get a chance to get paired opposite him. As they call me Aalu at home, they are asking, ‘Aalu, when will you work with Allu?’ I’m more than glad to jump aboard if I get a chance to work with him”.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, released in theatres on December 17 last year and has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The movie that stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa: The Rise will also have a sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. The film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office. It has also become one of the highest-grossing movies of 2021.

Meanwhile, Alia is all set for the release of her long-delayed film Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The first, almost 3-minute trailer was unveiled recently. The period drama features Alia as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Ajay Devgn also plays a pivotal role in the movie. Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. After being delayed multiple times due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Gangubai Kathiawadi is now slated to release in theatres on February 25.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia also has the upcoming film Brahmastra in the pipeline. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles. It is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, RRR and Takht.

